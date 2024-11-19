Roblox Fisch: How to get into The Depths

The Depths is one of the hardest to access secret areas in the Roblox experience Fisch.

Not only is it found inside another secret area which itself spawns randomly throughout the map, but you also need to catch every fish in the Vertigo bestiary (including the legendary Rubber Duck and Mythical Isonade) before you can get inside.

Where to find the door to the Depths

Before you can enter The Depths, you first need to find the sealed door that leads to this hidden area.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To get there, wait for a Strange Whirlpool spawn to be announced, then drive or swim out to find it. They often spawn near Rosalit Bay and Moosewood.

Jump into the Strange Whirlpool and you will wake up in Vertigo. Jump down the underwater trench to reach Vertigo Dip, then look up to the ledge above.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Next to the Vertigo Dip a new area has been added with a giant door leading to The Depths. However, it’s sealed until you can prove your worthiness to the guardian.

Where to find the Depths Key and get into The Depths

To open the door and get inside The Depths, you need two things:

A complete Vertigo bestiary

A Depths Key

To get the Depths Key, you need to fish in the Vertigo Dip until you catch one. This can take a while since the Depths Key is listed under a new Exotic rarity, but like with Treasure Maps recently, patience and persistence is key - just like in real life fishing.

Once you hook a Depths Key, you can’t miss it. It’s a huge red and black object which you will probably spot other anglers hooking while you’re fishing in the Vertigo Dip.

Next, to complete the Vertigo bestiary you need to catch every single type of fish in this secret area. The two toughest are the Rubber Duck, which is just a random Legendary chance, and the Isonade, which is not actually found inside Vertigo. If you need help catching these difficult fish, you can get some instant catches from our Fisch codes page.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

As discussed in our page on every fish location in Fisch, to get an Isonade, you need to fish in a Strange Whirlpool without actually going inside it. Again, this will take a while - possibly through more than one Strange Whirlpool spawn - but I guarantee it’s the only place you can catch the Mythical fish.

Once those two requirements are satisfied, you can return to the giant door and gain access to The Depths and its new pool of unique fish!