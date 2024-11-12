Fisch Orc Quest: How to get the Magma rod to fish in the volcano

When you first start the Roblox experience Fisch, it might seem like a normal fishing simulator. But as you explore the seas and islands around Moosewood, more and more magical mysteries begin to reveal themselves.

To fish in the magma of Rosalit Volcano for instance, you need to bring a friendly Orc a pufferfish. They will then hand over a "fire stick" which sounds an awful lot like the heat-resistant fishing rod that the Blacksmith in Rosalit Hamlet lost a few days ago.

Here's what you need to do to find a pufferfish for the Orc so you can unlock the Magma Rod and fishing inside Rosalit Volcano!

Where to find the Magma Rod in Fisch

When you touch down in Rosalit Bay, you can speak to the various NPCs gathered around the shore. One of them is a Blacksmith, who seems distracted from his work. Ask what's wrong and he'll tell you that his magma-resistant fishing rod went missing, but that you can keep it if you can find it.

Make your way past the hamlet and past the Rosalit pond towards the tall volcano on the far end of the island. Walk through the illuminated cave and out onto the back-side of the island. Here you find a friendly Orc with a request of their own.

If you can find them an inflating fish, they'll trade you a "fire stick" - this is the Magma Rod you're looking for.

Where to find a pufferfish for the Orc in Fisch

The inflating fish the Orc mentions is in fact a pufferfish, which can be found nearby at the Rosalit Coral Reef.

To get to the Coral Reef, go back to the Hamlet with the Merchant and the Blacksmith and look out to sea. On your left, you should see a lighthouse. You find the Coral Reef in the water between the Hamlet and the lighthouse.

The pufferfish is relatively uncommon, so it will take you a few tries to find it - you catch a lot of Nemo and Dory fish here - but you should be able to grab one without a hitch.

Once you have it, return to the Orc with the pufferfish in your hands and show it to him.

How to fish in Rosalit Volcano

Grateful for your effort, the Orc will take the pufferfish and hand over the Magma Rod in return.

Equip it from your inventory and marvel at its luminous glow, then head inside the volcano and position yourself over the magma flow. You can then fish as you would with a normal rod, only with a new pool of fish and treasure to catch.

Seeing as they're a random drop, it should also be possible to catch Treasure Maps from the magma, but this is unconfirmed. Either way, check out these Fisch codes for instant catches and in-game money boosts.