How to see your coordinates with a GPS in Fisch

There are loads of different reasons why you’d need to see your coordinates in Fisch.

Maybe you need to find one of the unmarked locations like the Arch or Harvester’s Pike? Maybe you’re looking for a specific fish, or maybe you’re trying to track down where X marks the spot on an elusive treasure map.

Whatever your goal, you can see your coordinates quite easily in Fisch, but there’s an upfront investment and some leg-work you need to do first - here’s what to do.

How to see coordinates in Fisch

To see your coordinates in Fisch, you need to buy a GPS locator from Moosewood and equip it from your inventory.

While you’re holding the GPS in your hands, you can see your XYZ coordinates at the bottom of your screen, just above the inventory menu.

Think of the whole Fisch map as a square box: The X coordinate is how far east or west you are. The Y coordinate is how far up or down you are from sea level. And the Z coordinate is how far north or south you are.

Based on these numbers you will be able to navigate to specific locations, or tell your friends exactly where you are.

To get the GPS, sail to Moosewood and jump off your ship at the docks. Walk forward past the Shipwright, Merchant and Angler until you reach the pond.

Next to the bank of the pond, you should see a chair. On the chair is the GPS locator, which you can buy for the cheap price of just 100C$. Given its usefulness, it’ll probably be the best 100C$ you spend in Fisch.

But if you’re short on in-game cash, check out our up-to-date Fisch codes page where the game’s developers give out free resources, bait and bonuses.