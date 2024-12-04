How to get Gemstones from Meteor events in Fisch

Gemstones are a new crafting ingredient that was added to Fisch with the Ancient Isle update.

The resource is used to craft rods at a hidden spot on the new Fisch island.

But how do you get gemstones in Fisch? And where can you get them from? Here's everything you need to know about Fisch Gemstones.

Where to find Gemstones in Fisch?

Image credit: Fisching/VG247

To find Gemstones in Fisch, you first of all need to get on your boat and head towards the Ancient Isle, which is located in the east.

Unlike other islands, as you approach the Ancient Isle a mini-game will start where obstacles spawn on the sea. If you hit the jagged rocks and crates of dynamite too many times your boat's HP will go down to zero and it will be destroyed.

How to get Gemstones in Fisch

Image credit: Fisching/VG247

Once you get to the Ancient Isle you need to wait for a Meteor event to take place to get a Gemstone. Meteor events either happen randomly, or can be triggered when someone uses the Meteor Totem, which can be found at Roslit Bay. Check out our Totem guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get the Meteor Totem.

The Meteor always strikes at the same place, which will be the first section of the Ancient Isle you come across if you're travelling directly from Moosewood Island. The spot you need to head to is located at the co-ordinates 5690, 172, 633.

Once a Meteor hits Ancient Isle, you just need to go into the crater to grab a Gemstone. You can only collect one gemstone per player with each meteor strike. The stone that spawns is random, and the meteor will only appear on the map for a few minutes. After that it disappears until the next meteor event is triggered, so you need to be quick.

All Fisch Gemstones

There are five different Gemstones you can collect in Fisch.

Here's all the Gemstones you can get and the different drop rates:

Gemstone Drop rate Moonstone One percent drop rate Lapis Lazuli Three percent drop rate Opal 10 percent drop rate Ruby 20 percent drop rate Amethyst 30 percent drop rate

What are Gemstones used for in Fisch?

Gemstones are a resource used to craft specific rods in Fisch. These rods can be crafted at the hidden Ancient Archives location on the Ancient Isle. To unlock the location, you need four players who have all collected the Ancient, Solar, Earth and Eclipse Fragments.

Once you have these Fisch fragments, you can access the Ancient Archives by heading to the waterfall on Ancient Isle. You can use the zipline near the site the meteor always hits to head towards the waterfall. Below the top of the waterfall is a hidden entrance that leads to the Ancient Archives and the Anvil used to craft rods.

Image credit: Fisching/VG247

That's it for our guide on Fisch Gemstones. For more on the popular Roblox experience, head to our Fisch codes, Fisch Treasure Map and Dr Finneus Bones Locations pages.