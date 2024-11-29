Roblox Fisch Enchant Relic: Where to find the Keeper's Altar

Alongside all of the regular catches you can land in the Roblox fishing simulator, Fisch, you can also dredge up magical artifacts like Enchant Relics.

These mysterious stones can imbue your equipment with powerful buffs - if you take them to the right place, of course.

Here's everything you need to know about Enchant Relics and where to find the Keepers Altar in Fisch.

How to use Enchant Relics at the Keepers Altar during the Night in Fisch

When you hold an Enchant Relic in your character's hands, it shows the message "bring to the Keepers Altar during the Night". While this is a relatively clear instruction, it's very possible you've never been to the Keepers Altar, since it's not a main location you can find from Fisch's overworld.

To find the Keepers Altar, you need to go to the Statue of Sovereignty between Sunstone Island and Moosewood.

When you're there, make your way into the mine and speak to the elevator operator. Unwilling to part with the secrets under the statue without taking a cut, he'll charge you 400C$ for a ticket before letting you take the lift down to the lower level.

Sometimes you can get a bug where you can't equip the Enchant Relic at the bottom of the elevator, so make sure you're holding it in your hands before you descend to get around this.

At the bottom of the mineshaft, you find the Keepers Altar area - an enigmatic and foreboding place filled with an unsettling atmosphere.

To your left you can reach the water level and fish for some unique catches, but your goal is in front of you.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To use an Enchant Relic, approach the circular stone altar at the back of the Keepers Altar area. With your Enchant Relic in your hands, press the interact button and you'll be given the opportunity to use the Relic.

This will give your currently equipped fishing rod a unique buff - this can be things like boosted luck during rainy days or the night-time - and consume the Enchant Relic. So make sure you have your best or most-used fishing rod equipped before committing to using it up!

Roblox Fisch Enchantments

Here's all the different Fisch Enchantments you can get when you use an Enchant Relic at the Keepers Altar:

Abyssal : 10 percent chance to reel in fish with the Abyssal Mutation

: 10 percent chance to reel in fish with the Abyssal Mutation Quality : Increases lure speed, luck and resilience

: Increases lure speed, luck and resilience Hasty : Increases lure speed by 55 percent

: Increases lure speed by 55 percent Resilient : Increases resilience by 35 percent

: Increases resilience by 35 percent Mutated : Increases mutation luck by seven percent

: Increases mutation luck by seven percent Wormhole : 45 percent chance to catch a fish from a random place

: 45 percent chance to catch a fish from a random place Divine : Increases luck by 45 percent

: Increases luck by 45 percent Lucky : Increases luck by 20 percent

: Increases luck by 20 percent Blessed : Increases shiny and sparkling chances by two percent

: Increases shiny and sparkling chances by two percent Noir : Increases chances of catching albino and darkened fish by 10 percent

: Increases chances of catching albino and darkened fish by 10 percent Steady : Reduces progress loss by 25 percent when fishing

: Reduces progress loss by 25 percent when fishing Sea King : Fish size increases by 10 percent

: Fish size increases by 10 percent Long : Line distance increases by 50

: Line distance increases by 50 Ghastly : Increases chances of catching Translucent fish by 20 percent

: Increases chances of catching Translucent fish by 20 percent Unbreakable : Max KG of rod increases by 10,000KG

: Max KG of rod increases by 10,000KG Controlled : Increases bar size by +0.15

: Increases bar size by +0.15 Storming : Increases luck by 95 percent when the weather is Rain

: Increases luck by 95 percent when the weather is Rain Breezed : Increases luck by 65 percent when the weather is Windy

: Increases luck by 65 percent when the weather is Windy Insight : 1.5x XP multiplier for all catches

: 1.5x XP multiplier for all catches Scrapper : 60 percent chance of not consuming bait

: 60 percent chance of not consuming bait Swift: Increases lure speed by 30 percent

Enchantments are awarded at random, so if you don't get the buff you want you'll have to use the Keepers Altar again.

With that completed, there are still plenty more mysteries to solve in Fisch, including the new Treasure Maps. But if you need a resource boost or some instant catches, check out our up-to-date list of Fisch codes.