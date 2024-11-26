Roblox Fisch: Dr Finneus Bones Locations and Full Bestiary

Bobbing about on a boat in the deep ocean in Fisch, you find the renowned archaeologist, Dr Finneus.

For a limited time, he has an interesting task for any angler who’s tough enough to take on the job: find ten ancient bones hidden around the world, then return to him for a reward.

These bones have their own bestiary, which you can only view as a set if you come all the way back to Dr Finneus. However, you can also keep track of them from the “All” section of your own Bestiary.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

You can apparently catch the bones from any water source on their designated island - I’ve had the Claw Gill from both Moosewood Pond and the sea by the docks, for example.

While many of Dr Finneus’s bones are supposed to be relatively easy to catch, they all take some effort and can only be found in certain areas around the map - here’s where to look!

If you're struggling to land these catches, you can also get a resource boost and some free bait from our Fisch codes page.

All Dr Finneus bones locations in Fisch

Bone Name: Bone Rarity: Bone Location: Claw Gill Uncommon Moosewood (many places say you can only catch this in the pond, but I’ve caught three in the sea) Fossil Fan Uncommon Moosewood Barracuda Spine Uncommon Moosewood Spine Bone Unusual Roslit Bay Spine Blade Unusual Roslit Bay Shark Fang Unusual Roslit Bay Spined Fin Legendary Snowcap Mountain Nessie’s Spine Legendary Mushgrove Swamp Ancient Serpent Skull Mythical Forsaken Shores Ancient Serpent Spine Mythical Forsaken Shores

Once you’ve collected all 10 bones (you don’t need to have them in your inventory, you just need to have completed the bestiary entry) return to Dr Finneus’s boat and he’ll give you two gifts: an exclusive bobber and the Handwritten Note which points the way to an exclusive puzzle.

Now that you’re done with this quest, you need something new to aim for - why not check out our lists of the best fishing rods in Fisch and the location of every fish in the game.