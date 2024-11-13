Roblox Fisch: How to get to the Desolate Deep

Far below the waves of Roblox's fishing experience, Fisch, lies the hidden area known as the Desolate Deep.

Here you'll be able to land various kinds of deep sea fish to expand your collection, as well as investigate further secret areas.

To get to the Desolate Deep you will need at least Basic Diving Gear, which you can buy from the docks in Moosewood for 3000C$. Better diving gear will make it easier to reach the deep, and a bit less nerve-racking, but it's definitely not necessary - just basic will do fine.

How to get to the Desolate Deep in Roblox Fisch

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To get to the Desolate Deep in Fisch, first go to Sunstone Island, which is past the Statue of Sovereignty from Moosewood.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Next, drive further out into the sea behind Sunstone Island until you find a floating buoy far to north of the island.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Immediately underneath the buoy, swim directly down into the cave mouth, then look for a large white sign to your right.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Swim towards the sign and then go into the tunnel on its right.

Swim past the foreboding sea mines - make sure not to hit them or they'll explode - and through the underwater tunnel until you reach a light.

Here you can start to break the surface, with the tunnel opening out into an aquatic cave with some NPCs, including a merchant who sells new equipment like the glider.

You can also use your fishing rod in here for Desolate Deep Fish. Then, just past the merchant, there’s a magic mirror which teleports you quickly back to Sunstone. If you want an easy way to return, make sure you speak to the Innkeeper and ask to stay.

With this new area to explore, make sure to also check out our Fisch codes page for useful item boosts and instant catches - you never know you could get a treasure map or Enchant Relic!