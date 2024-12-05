Roblox Fisch Crafting Materials locations

With the release of the Ancient Isle in Fisch, players can now build their own unique items from crafting materials found around the map.

While some crafting materials are generic drops you can find just by going about your daily activities, some rarer resources are much more difficult to come across and only appear in a specific location.

Here’s where to find all of the new crafting materials in Fisch, as well as what to do with them.

Where to find Crafting Materials in Fisch

Crafting Material Name: Location: Rarity: Magic Thread Extra drop from fishing in all locations, Treasure Maps Common Ancient Thread Extra drop from fishing in all locations, Treasure Maps Rare Lunar Thread Extra drop from fishing in all locations, Treasure Maps Legendary Gemstones (Amethyst, Ruby, Opal, Lapis Lazuli, Moonstone) Random drops from Meteor events on the Ancient Isle Gemstone Driftwood Fishing in all locations Trash - some recipes need specific mutations - Mythical (Mythical Rod), Lunar (Moonlit Mirage weather event), Frozen (random) and Atlantean (Trident Rod) Ancient Wood Fishing on and around Sunstone Island Legendary Moon Wood Fishing on and around Snowcap Island Legendary Inferno Wood Fishing inside Roslit Volcano with the Magma Rod or Reinforced Rod Mythical Void Wood Fishing in the void in Keepers Altar Legendary Meg’s Fang Fishing on and around the Ancient Isle Mythical Meg’s Spine Fishing on and around the Ancient Isle Mythical Golden Sea Pearl Found inside Clams off the coast of Roslit Bay Exotic

Where do you use Crafting Materials in Fisch?

Crafting Materials are used in the hidden Ancient Archives subarea of the Ancient Isle to craft unique fishing rods.

To access the Ancient Archives you need to collect 4 fragments from around the Ancient Isle, then climb down the rope found in the secret cave behind the waterfall on the western side of the island that drops into the sea.

With 3 other people, you need to stand on the pressure plates and offer the fragments to the totems - you can then enter the archives, cross the ruins inside, then interact with the crafting station to make use of your materials.

Please consult our best fishing rods page for all of the different fishing poles you can make.

But if you’re looking for a resource boost, check out our Fisch codes page for the latest codes distributed by Fisch’s developers.