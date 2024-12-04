Roblox Fisch: Where to catch Clams and Pearls

Off the coast of Roslit Bay in the Roblox experience, Fisch, you can now dredge up pearl-bearing clams from the briny deep.

The in-game information the bestiary gives you on where to find clams however isn’t very helpful. While you’re pointed “behind Roslit Bay”, it’s not clear what that’s supposed to mean for a roughly circular island that can be approached from any direction.

So you can fill up your bestiary and start fishing for lucrative pearls, here’s where to find clams around Roslit Bay in Fisch!

Where to catch Clams and Pearls in Fisch

Clams are found “behind Roslit Bay”, but what does that mean?

To find them, land your boat at the docks in Roslit Hamlet, then walk forward, past the Blacksmith towards the Volcano.

Head to -1956,165,556 on your GPS and look out to sea! | Image credit: Roblox/VG247

On your left, off the coast of the island past Roslit Pond, you should be able to see a large rock sticking out of the sea with a small sand bank next to it. This is where you should be aiming for.

Hop off the side of the island and swim out to the sand bank, then cast your rod out into the sea. Clams have a very high catch chance in this area, so you should fish one up very quickly.

When you land a clam, your character will automatically harvest the pearl from inside their mouth. You have a random chance of finding different types of pearls from regular off-white versions to sparkling aurora pearls.

Pearls don’t seem to have mutations, but clams themselves can have all of the random differences that other fish can.

What kind of Pearls can you catch in Fisch?

There are seven different types of pearl you can catch across the different fish rarities. Pearls are good for selling to merchants as a cash boost, but also appear in your Bestiary, so they count towards total completion too.

Pearl - Common

Gilded Pearl - Unusual

Rose Pearl - Unusual

Mauve Pearl - Rare

Deep Pearl - Legendary

Aurora Pearl - Mythical

Golden Pearl - Exotic

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Also added in the same update was Magic Thread, which you’ll probably find while fishing for clams.

But otherwise, make sure to check out our Fisch codes page for resource boosts direct from the game’s developers.