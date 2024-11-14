Roblox Fisch: How to get to the Brine Pool

The Brine Pool is one of the most deviously hidden areas in all of Roblox's Fisch experience. Not only is it actually found inside of another secret area, but it also requires a slew of unique and expensive equipment to both reach and fish in.

Here's how you can find the Brine Pool for yourself, as well as how to catch its exclusive fish.

But be warned, the Brine Pool is currently as good as inaccessible on console because you need to deploy a glider to get there. Try logging in on a PC or mobile if you're usually a console player.

How to get to the Brine Pool in Roblox Fisch

To get to the Brine Pool in Fisch, you first need to make your way down to the Desolate Deep.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To do this, head to Sunstone Island and sail further north out into the sea behind the island. Here you'll find a red buoy which serves as the marker for the entrance to the Desolate Deep.

Using at least basic diving gear - you'll die without it - swim directly down from the buoy into the circular cave mouth below and go right towards the white sign in the seabed.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

From the sign, go into the right-hand tunnel behind it, then keep swimming forward through the narrow passage, avoiding the sea mines as you go.

When you spy an illuminated coral reef on the cave wall, you should be able to start making for the surface. This leads out into a large underwater cave with a tall pillar in the middle. Make for the island around the pillar and climb up the bank.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Here you'll find a few NPCs like a merchant and innkeeper, as well as a magic mirror which can teleport you back to Sunstone. However, the NPC you need to speak to is Clarence on the water's edge. He tells you that he's trying to reach a hidden cave entrance high up on the other side of the cave.

To reach it you will need a glider, which you can buy from the nearby merchant for 900C$.

With the glider in your inventory, cross the pool of water to the bank across from where Clarence is standing (avoiding the sea mine as you do).

On the other side, climb up the rocky cliff to where there's a wooden plank laid across a ledge. At the wooden plank, jump off the edge and to the next platform, using your glider to get enough distance.

Repeat the same move to get onto the next platform again, then turn back on yourself and climb up to the cave mouth.

Squeeze through the small gap in the cave wall and you should walk right into the bubbling Brine Pool.

How to fish in the Brine Pool

Now that you've finally made your way into the Brine Pool, you need the right equipment to actually land a catch. Like the Rosalit Volcano where you need the Magma Rod, to fish in the Brine Pool you need the Reinforced Rod.

You can buy this from a hidden store down in the Desolate Deep for 20,000C$. To reach it, you need to head down the left-hand tunnel from the underwater sign at the entrance to the Deep, instead of the right-hand tunnel you took to reach the larger cave with the Brine Pool.

But if you're short of funds or need some help catching the Brine Pool's toughest fish, check out our Fisch codes page for a resource boost and some instant catches.