Roblox Fisch Boats and how to get your first ship

How to get the Shipwright to sell you a boat.

A Roblox character traveling on a boat in the game Fisch.
Image credit: Fisching/VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake
Published on

If you're looking to fill up your Bestiary in Fisch you'll need to travel away from the starter island.

To head out to sea and find all fish locations you'll need to get the Shipwright to sell you your very first boat. But in the early game it isn't apparent how you can unlock boats.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to get the Shipwright to sell you a boat, and a list of all boats and ships in the Roblox game Fisch.

How to get ships in Fisch

To get the Shipwright to sell you a boat in Fisch, you first of all need to reach level 5. Once you hit this level you'll unlock the ability to buy boats from the Shipwright.

Each island in Fisch has a Shipwright, who you can speak to and buy new boats from or spawn ones you already own. To interact with the Shipwright simply go up to the NPC, who is located near an island's dock, and press the 'E' key to talk to them.

Then choose the option "I'd like to see my ships!" This will let you see a list of ships you can buy. If you already own any of these boats you can choose to spawn one at the dock nearby.

All Fisch boats

Here are all the boats you can get in Fisch. Most of these can be purchased from the Shipwright, but you need to hit certain levels before the NPC will sell them to you.

Boat Price Stats How to unlock
Rowboat 700C$ Speed (25 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.15 S/ps) Reach level 5
Surfboard 1,500C$ Speed (30 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 7
Bass Boat 6,000C$ Speed (45 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.22 S/ps) Reach level 10
Hovercraft 7,000C$ Speed (55 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.22 S/ps) Reach level 15
Speedboat 15,000C$ Speed (85 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.25 S/ps) Reach level 20
Fishing Boat 20,000C$ Speed (75 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.3 S/ps) Reach level 25
Pontoon 20,000C$ Speed (40 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 30
Pirate Ship 20,000C$ Speed (80 S/ps), Steering (30°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 30
Quack Cruiser 5,000C$ Speed (45 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 35
Titan 5,000C$ Speed (45 S/ps), Steering (20°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 40
Luxury Speedboat 20,000C$ Speed (150 S/ps), Steering (54°), Acceleration (0.3 S/ps) Reach level 50
Jetski 50,000C$ Speed (180 S/ps), Steering (70°), Acceleration (0.3 S/ps) Reach level 60
The Pearl 50,000C$ Speed (95 S/ps), Steering (30°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 90
Coral Cruiser Boat N/A Speed (85 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.25 S/ps) Obtained with the Starter Pack
Flying Dutchman N/A Speed (80 S/ps), Steering (30°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Only available during the FischFright 2024 event

That's it for our guide on the different boats in Fisch. For more on the popular Roblox game, head to our Fisch codes page to earn useful freebies. We've also got guides for the Fisch Treasure Map, best rods and the Dr Finneus Bones Locations and Full Bestiary.

