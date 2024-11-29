Roblox Fisch Boats and how to get your first ship

If you're looking to fill up your Bestiary in Fisch you'll need to travel away from the starter island.

To head out to sea and find all fish locations you'll need to get the Shipwright to sell you your very first boat. But in the early game it isn't apparent how you can unlock boats.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to get the Shipwright to sell you a boat, and a list of all boats and ships in the Roblox game Fisch.

How to get ships in Fisch

To get the Shipwright to sell you a boat in Fisch, you first of all need to reach level 5. Once you hit this level you'll unlock the ability to buy boats from the Shipwright.

Each island in Fisch has a Shipwright, who you can speak to and buy new boats from or spawn ones you already own. To interact with the Shipwright simply go up to the NPC, who is located near an island's dock, and press the 'E' key to talk to them.

Then choose the option "I'd like to see my ships!" This will let you see a list of ships you can buy. If you already own any of these boats you can choose to spawn one at the dock nearby.

All Fisch boats

Here are all the boats you can get in Fisch. Most of these can be purchased from the Shipwright, but you need to hit certain levels before the NPC will sell them to you.

Boat Price Stats How to unlock Rowboat 700C$ Speed (25 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.15 S/ps) Reach level 5 Surfboard 1,500C$ Speed (30 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 7 Bass Boat 6,000C$ Speed (45 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.22 S/ps) Reach level 10 Hovercraft 7,000C$ Speed (55 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.22 S/ps) Reach level 15 Speedboat 15,000C$ Speed (85 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.25 S/ps) Reach level 20 Fishing Boat 20,000C$ Speed (75 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.3 S/ps) Reach level 25 Pontoon 20,000C$ Speed (40 S/ps), Steering (40°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 30 Pirate Ship 20,000C$ Speed (80 S/ps), Steering (30°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 30 Quack Cruiser 5,000C$ Speed (45 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 35 Titan 5,000C$ Speed (45 S/ps), Steering (20°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 40 Luxury Speedboat 20,000C$ Speed (150 S/ps), Steering (54°), Acceleration (0.3 S/ps) Reach level 50 Jetski 50,000C$ Speed (180 S/ps), Steering (70°), Acceleration (0.3 S/ps) Reach level 60 The Pearl 50,000C$ Speed (95 S/ps), Steering (30°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Reach level 90 Coral Cruiser Boat N/A Speed (85 S/ps), Steering (50°), Acceleration (0.25 S/ps) Obtained with the Starter Pack Flying Dutchman N/A Speed (80 S/ps), Steering (30°), Acceleration (0.2 S/ps) Only available during the FischFright 2024 event

