Roblox Fisch: How to open the Ancient Archives puzzle

Deep in the eastern ocean in the Roblox game, Fisch, lies the mysterious Ancient Isle, home to prehistoric creatures, glittering jewels and magical artifacts.

But waiting underground is the enigmatic island’s greatest secret: the Ancient Archives where you can craft some of the best fishing rods in all of Fisch.

To get inside however, you will need 4 hidden treasures, 3 friends, and a brain tough enough to solve the puzzle guarding its long-undisturbed entrance.

Here’s what you need to do!

How to get to the Ancient Archives in Fisch

First, to get inside the Ancient Archives you need to track down the 4 fragments hidden around the Ancient Isle.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

The first is found underwater below the waterfall that flows into the sea on the west side of the island. The second is found on top of the mountain in the middle of the Isle and can only be picked up during an eclipse weather event. The third is hidden in a cave marked by giant pink flowers on the east side of the island. Then finally, the last one can be caught while fishing in the sea around the Ancient Isle.

With all four fragments, and four people to activate the pressure plates which appear as part of the puzzle, half way up the waterfall you found the Deep Sea Fragment under, there’s a hidden cave you can jump into.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

The easiest way is to get over the top of it, drop down to the ledge on the outside of the waterfall and then hop inside from the very edge of the platform. Inside, interact with the rope and you’ll find yourself in an ancient cavern thrumming with energy.

How to solve the Ancient Archives puzzle in Fisch

Inside the Ancient Archives chamber, you need to stand with the right coloured fragment in your hands on the pressure plate, then interact with the pole.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

The Earth Fragment is a light blue/green turquoise. The Solar Fragment is orange. The Deep Sea Fragment is blue. And the Ancient Fragment is a deep purple.

As a group of 4, rotate the poles so the fragment faces your character and the door will roll open, revealing the Ancient Archives inside!

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

This will let you enter the new area and fish inside the vast caverns that lie within. You will also be able to interact with the crafting station inside which lets you build a suite of new fishing rods - if you meet the requisite level requirements, of course.

Take a look at everything you can catch inside using our full bestiary and fish locations page!