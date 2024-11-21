Roblox Fisch: All Fishing Rod locations and stats

In the Roblox experience Fisch, it’s just you and your fishing rod against the world.

With dozens of fish, cephalopods and whales to land ranging from tiny, tasty anchovies to giant, otherworldly squid and sea serpents, your equipment needs to be up to the task of reeling in even the strangest of deep sea fish.

However, because they’re very expensive, you progress through the available fishing rods in Fisch quite slowly, and it’s very easy to splurge your entire budget on something that doesn’t quite fit your needs.

There are also a couple of rods that are required for fishing in unique areas like the magma-filled Rosalit Volcano and caustic Brine Pool.

Here’s where to find every fishing rod in Fisch, including how much it costs and the stats you can expect it to come with.

And if you need a resource boost or some rare bait to add to your lure, check out our page of Fisch codes too!

All fishing rod locations and stats in Fisch

Rod Name: Rod Location: Rod Cost: Rod Stats: Flimsy Rod Default at beginning of Fisch N/A Lure Speed: 0% Luck: 0% Control: 0 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 10.4KG Training Rod Moosewood Merchant 300C$ Lure Speed: +10% Luck: -70% Control: +0.2 Resilience: +20% Maximum Weight: 7.6KG Plastic Rod Moosewood Merchant 900C$ Lure Speed: +10% Luck: +15% Control: 0 Resilience: +10% Maximum Weight: 100KG Carbon Rod Moosewood Merchant 2000C$ Lure Speed: -10% Luck: +25% Control: +0.05 Resilience: +10% Maximum Weight: 600KG Fast Rod Moosewood Merchant 4500C$ Lure Speed: 45% Luck: -15% Control: 0.05 Resilience: -12% Maximum Weight: 175KG Long Rod Next to the tent in the northwest corner of the island 4500C$ Lure Speed: -5% Luck: 0% Control: -0.1 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 100KG Lucky Rod Moosewood Merchant 5250C$ Lure Speed: -30% Luck: +60% Control: 0.05 Resilience: -12% Maximum Weight: 175KG Steady Rod Rosalit Blacksmith 7000C$ Lure Speed: -60% Luck: 35% Control: 0 Resilience: +30% Maximum Weight: 100,000KG - Increases the size of the “Shake” button during fishing Nocturnal Rod Synth’s Store in Vertigo 11000C$ Lure Speed: -10% Luck: 70% Control: 0 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 2000KG - Can catch nighttime fish during the day and daytime fish at night Fortune Rod Rosalit Blacksmith 12750C$ Lure Speed: Luck: Control: Resilience: Maximum Weight: Rapid Rod Rosalit Blacksmith 14000C$ Lure Speed: +72% Luck: -20% Control: 0 Resilience: -20% Maximum Weight: 700KG Magnet Rod Next to the Shipwright on the docks of Terrapin Island 15000C$ Lure Speed: +55% Luck: 0% Control: 0.1 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 10,000KG - Boosted chance to catch Crates Reinforced Rod Swim into the underwater entrance of the Desolate Deep, then go down the left-hand tunnel to a hidden cave instead of the right-hand tunnel to the Desolate Pocket 20000C$ Lure Speed: 0% Luck: +15% Control: +0.05 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: Infinite - Can fish in the Brine Pool Scurvy Rod Jack Marrow’s cave in the mountains overlooking the hamlet 50000C$ Lure Speed: 50% Luck: 60% Control: 0 Resilience: 30% Maximum Weight: Midas Rod Look out for a Travelling Merchant announcement in-game, then meet them when they appear 55000C$ Lure Speed:+25% Luck: -10% Control: 0 Resilience: -25% Maximum Weight: 10,000KG - All fish have a 60% chance to be golden Aurora Rod Synth’s Store in Vertigo while the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) weather is active 90000C$ Lure Speed: +10% Luck: +60% Control: +0.06 Resilience: +6% Maximum Weight: 6000KG - All fish have a 15% chance to have the Aurora mutation Mythical Rod Look out for a Travelling Merchant announcement in-game, then meet them when they appear 110000C$ Lure Speed: 0% Luck: +45% Control: +0.05 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 2000KG - All fish have a 30% chance to have the rainbow mutation King’s Rod At the bottom of the mineshaft in the room with the Enchant altar in Keepers Altar 120000C$ Lure Speed: -45% Luck: +55% Control: 0.15 Resilience: +35% Maximum Weight: Infinite - All catches are 15% bigger Trident Rod In the Desolate Deep, there’s a small cave leading off the Desolate Pocket which ends with a door with an eye on it. With a complete Desolate Deep bestiary you can put 5 Enchant Relics on the stands in front of the door to open it and buy the rod 150000C$ Lure Speed: +20% Luck: +150% Control: 0 Resilience: 0 Maximum Weight: 6000KG - Random chance to boost catch progress and all fish have a 30% chance to have the Atlantean mutation Destiny Rod Purchase from the master angler Caleia on the Arch after completing 70% of the full bestiary 190000C$ Lure Speed: -10% Luck: +250% Control: 0 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 2000KG - 5% boost to shiny chance Sunken Rod A rare drop from Treasure Maps N/A Lure Speed: +20% Luck: +150% Control: 0.15 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 5000KG - Every 10 catches, you have a 25% better chance to catch a Treasure Map Rod of The Depths Found at the end of the submerged maze in The Depths 750000C$ Lure Speed: +65% Luck: +130% Control: 0.15 Resilience: 8.5% Maximum Weight: 30000KG - Chance to summon a spirit that catches a fish for you during fishing Magma Rod Complete the Orc’s quest behind Rosalit Volcano N/A Lure Speed: -70% Luck: 15% Control: 0 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 1200KG - Can fish in Rosalit Volcano Fungal Rod Complete Agaric’s quest in Alligator Marsh in Mushgrove Swamp N/A Lure Speed: -10% Luck: +45% Control: 0 Resilience: 0% Maximum Weight: 200KG - Boosts Luck periodically Buddy Bond Rod Invite a friend to your server after speaking to Bob in Moosewood N/A Lure Speed: Luck: Control: Resilience: Maximum Weight: - +30% stats when you have a friend in the server No Life Rod Reach Max Level N/A Lure Speed: 90% Luck: 100% Control: 0.25 Resilience: 15% Maximum Weight: Infinite

What do fishing rod stats mean in Fisch?

There are 5 fishing rods stats in Fisch: Lure Speed, Luck, Control, Resilience and Maximum Catch Weight.

Lure Speed determines how quickly you can hook a fish before you start to reel it in. This is when you can click or press on the screen to shake your rod before the progress bar appears. A higher Lure Speed means you won’t have to wait as long between catches, but usually comes at a heavy cost to Luck and Resilience, meaning your catches will be lower quality and tougher to land.

Luck is relatively simple and just gives you a better chance of catching high rarity fish. However, especially in the early game, it usually comes with a very strong penalty to Lure Speed, meaning you’re potentially catching better stuff more often but much less quickly.

In the fish catching mini-fame, some rods have a larger white bar than others. The stat that changes this is called Control and the larger the number the better. You will most likely have noticed the Control stat right at the start of the game if you bought the Training Rod (it has the largest bar of any normal rod). Most rods have the same sized bar, or very slightly different, but two of the recent new late-game rods - the Sunken Rod and Rod of the Depths - have big white bars.

Resilience is a tricky stat which determines how much a fish will jerk around during the catching process. On rods with a negative Resilience value this can make catching - particularly rare - fish quite difficult, but it’s usually used to balance rods with good Luck and Lure Speed already.

Finally, all rods have a Maximum Catch Weight value measured in kilograms. During the early and mid-game this isn’t too much of an issue, but it’s definitely something you need to consider once you start hunting some of the more unique catches in Fisch. The Isonade you need to complete the Vertigo bestiary weighs almost a ton, for example (but hopefully you’ll be rocking something that can cope by then).