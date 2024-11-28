Roblox Fisch Agaric quest: Where to catch an Alligator

The mangroves of Mushgrove Swamp are one of Fisch’s most unique biomes, and they’re also home to one of the game’s most unique characters too: Agaric.

Reclined in his camp under a giant stalk, your mushroom-headed homie is trying to forget his traumatic past. With his family tragically taken by an alligator, Agaric asks you to help exact his revenge on the callous crocodilian by catching them in the nearby swamp.

If you agree, he offers to reward you with a chunk of XP and an old family heirloom, the Fungal Rod.

Here’s how you can catch an alligator and claim it for yourself.

Where to catch an alligator for Agaric’s quest in Fisch

To catch an alligator you need to go to the Aligator Marsh in Mushgrove Swamp, which is just behind Agaric (and coincidentally where you find the Smokescreen Totem too).

In the marsh, fish around the abandoned boat you see and you will eventually find an alligator.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Alligators are Legendary rarity catches in Fisch, so they’re quite difficult to dredge up - particularly with early-game equipment. I’d recommend using at least one of the best mid-game fishing rods in Fisch like the Nocturnal Rod from Vertigo to increase your chances.

Alligators are also much more likely to appear at night, so either stick to the nighttime or use the Nocturnal Rod to fish around the clock.

Another reason I recommend using a higher-end rod is because Alligators are quite difficult to reel in. If your rod has low resilience, it will be very tough to land this elusive catch without it squirming away.

Either way, once you’ve caught an alligator, select it from your inventory to carry it in your hands and return to Agaric.

He’ll thank you for your help and dish out the quest rewards, including the Fungal Rod.

While it doesn’t have the best stats, the Fungal Rod has a unique special ability that boosts you Luck periodically, so it’s worth picking up - even if just for the sake of completeness.

Speaking of completeness, you’re now free to continue your hunt for more fish around the world, which means our page on all of the fish locations in Fisch should come in handy.

Or if you’re in need of a resource boost, here’s our up-to-date list of Fisch codes.