Fazbear World Tower Defense codes for December 2024

Fazbear World Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game with a twist — you’re trapped in a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza pizzeria! In FWTD you’ll roll for new animatronic units and then use them to defend your home in the game’s story and infinite modes.

Rare units can be tricky to get in this game, with some odds being as low as 0.1%. Luckily, you can use Fazbear World Tower Defense codes for free Fazbucks for rolls as well as the occasional free unit (some of these freebies are even Legendaries!). Developer Kypher Studios usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Fazbear World code right here so you can get right back to the tower defense grind.

All working Fazbear World Tower Defense codes

2024_Joy : 500 Fazbucks

: 500 Fazbucks ITSME : 500 Fazbucks

: 500 Fazbucks Lawsuit! : Helpy (Legendary)

: Helpy (Legendary) Poster : Foxy (Uncommon)

: Foxy (Uncommon) Honor: 500 Fazbucks

All expired Fazbear World Tower Defense codes

ThankYou1224

DatLoss2

DatLoss1

How do I redeem codes in Fazbear World Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fazbear World Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fazbear World Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the 'Shop' button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Kypher Studios/VG247 Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit 'Check Code'. Image credit: Kypher Studios/VG247

