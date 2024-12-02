Exiled codes for December 2024

Inspired by co-op horror hits like PILGRIM and Lethal Company, Exiled is a Roblox game where you step into the shoes of an exiled prisoner. In this game, you’ll collect items, avoid threats, and try to survive the challenges that an abandoned world presents.

You’ll earn Tokens as you play, but the emotes and avatar items they’re used to buy can be pretty pricey. If you’re hoping to maximize your rolls, you can use Exiled codes to stock up on free Tokens and the occasional Token boost.

Developer Dreadworks Studio usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Exiled code right here so you can get right back to the prisoner grind.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Exiled codes

40KFAVORITES : 1,500 Tokens

: 1,500 Tokens EXILEDUPDATE1 : 2 Double Tokens Party Boosts

: 2 Double Tokens Party Boosts 1MVISITS: 2,000 Tokens

Expired Exiled codes

RELEASE

BOOST!

How do I redeem codes in Exiled?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Exiled? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Exiled in Roblox. In the lobby, walk forward and find the purple Codes circle. Image credit: Dreadworks Studio/VG247 Step inside, enter your code into the field that pops up, and hit "Claim". Image credit: Dreadworks Studio/VG247

If the code you entered is active, the textbox will flash up with "REDEEMED" in green text. But if the code you entered is no longer working you'll get an "INVALID" error message instead. Codes for Exiled are time-limited, so if you see a freebie you like the look of don't delay.

On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? We've got your back with our guides for Weapon Fighting Simulator, Race Clicker, Doodle World, Five Nights TD, and Cake Off.