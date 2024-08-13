Eternal Battlegrounds codes for August 2024

Eternal Battlegrounds is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll master a complex, parry-based fighting system, fight fellow players in an open world to earn Coins, and spend them on new Champions based on popular anime series like One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man, all with their own sets of abilities.

Especially as a new player, it can be hard to gain the skills needed to win fights in Eternal Battlegrounds, which means you might be short on Coins for a while. Luckily, you can use Eternal Battlegrounds codes for free Coins and Gems, which just might let you buy your next Champion without having to win a single fight.

Development team Eternal Games Inc. usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Eternal Battlegrounds code right here so you can get right back to fighting.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Eternal Battlegrounds codes

9000 likes : 1,000 Coins, 25 Gems

: 1,000 Coins, 25 Gems 10000 likes: 1,000 Coins, 25 Gems

All expired Eternal Battlegrounds codes

2000 likes

3000 likes

5000 likes

7000 likes

eternal

How do I redeem codes in Eternal Battlegrounds?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Eternal Battlegrounds? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Eternal Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click the Main Menu button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Eternal Games Inc Click the settings button that pops up on the bottom of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Eternal Games Inc Scroll down in the settings menu, type your code into the field, and hit Redeem. Image credit: VG247/Eternal Games Inc

Looking for more codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games? We've got your back with our codes guides for similar titles like One Fruit Simulator, Anime Guardians, Anime Champions Simulator, Anime Spirits, and A Universal Time.