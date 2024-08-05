Emergency Hamburg codes for August 2024

Emergency Hamburg is a Roblox RPG that lets you get behind the wheel as an emergency services worker. Whether you’re a police officer, firefighter, medic, bus driver, car mechanic, truck driver, or even just a citizen (or criminal), you can take on jobs and drive around the city of Hamburg.

Between its many jobs, there’s a lot to do in Emergency Hamburg, and it can be hard to make sure you have enough Cash to afford it all and XP to level up each job. Luckily, you can use Emergency Hamburg codes for a handful of free XP and Cash.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s official Discord server along with new updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Emergency Hamburg codes right here so you can get back to driving (or committing crimes… it’s all up to you!).

All working Emergency Hamburg codes

Emergency Hamburg doesn’t currently have any active codes. If the developers do add new codes, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

All expired Emergency Hamburg codes

RobberyWeek24

BusBuddy

Update333

thehunt2024

coach24

How do I redeem codes in Emergency Hamburg?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Emergency Hamburg? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Emergency Hamburg in Roblox. Hold down tab on your keyboard and hit the Phone option in the menu wheel that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Emergency Hamburg Click the 'Settings' app on your in-game phone. Image credit: VG247/Emergency Hamburg Click the yellow 'Redeem Codes' button. Image credit: VG247/Emergency Hamburg Enter your code into the field and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/Emergency Hamburg

