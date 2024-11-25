Elemental Grounds codes for November 2024
Elemental Grounds is a RNG-based Roblox fighting game that’s all about spinning for (and mastering) new elements. In this game, you’ll complete quests, fight other players, and spin for new elements with the rewards you earn.
To fight the strongest players and foes (and also to show off some flashy abilities), you’ll need rarer elements, which are hard to get with the few spins you’re given at the beginning of the game. Luckily, you can use Elemental Grounds codes to grab free Spins and other boosts, which will hopefully be enough to help you survive against those pesky powerful players.
Developer XD Game Studios usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server and occasionally straight onto its Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Elemental Grounds code right here so you can get back to what’s important: spinning for new elements.
Working Elemental Grounds codes
- ihateshogun: Rewards, must be level 100+ to redeem
- ilovebunker: Rewards, must be level 15+ to redeem
- letslevelup: 900 seconds of 2x Experience, 15 Spins
Expired Elemental Grounds codes
- freeresonatedspin
- 5000likes!
- Race System!
- Weather System!
- iloverng
- itsfarmtime
- iloverngextra
- iwishforluck
- deservedit
- igotnothing!?!
- 1000likes!
- 2500likes!
How do I redeem codes in Elemental Grounds?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Elemental Grounds? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Elemental Grounds in Roblox.
- Click the "Codes" button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit "Redeem Code".
