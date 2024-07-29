Dungeon RNG codes for July 2024

Dungeon RNG is one of the latest takes on Roblox’s RNG trend. In this game, you’ll roll over and over again to collect 500 rare swords, wield them as you progress through dungeons, and even fight other players with them.

There are a lot of swords to collect in Dungeon RNG, and it’ll take you quite a while to collect even a good chunk of them. Luckily, if you’re in a hurry, you can use Dungeon RNG codes to grab some potions that’ll boost your luck and roll speed, allowing you to (hopefully) roll some much rarer swords. Development team Clicker House usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired code right here so you can get right back to rolling.

All working Dungeon RNG codes

Release : 1 Super Luck Potion

: 1 Super Luck Potion Update1 : 2 Super Roll Speed Potions

: 2 Super Roll Speed Potions OneMillionVisits : 2 Super Luck Potions

: 2 Super Luck Potions Update2 : 3 Super Roll Speed Potions

: 3 Super Roll Speed Potions Update3 : 4 Super Luck Potions

: 4 Super Luck Potions ThreeMillionVisits : 5 Super Roll Speed Potions

: 5 Super Roll Speed Potions Update4 : 4 Super Luck Potions

: 4 Super Luck Potions FourMillionVisits : 1 Magic Potion

: 1 Magic Potion Update5 : 2 Shiny Luck Potions

: 2 Shiny Luck Potions FiveMillionVisits : 1 Magic Potion

: 1 Magic Potion SixMillionVisits : 1 Magic Potion

: 1 Magic Potion Update6 : 1 Magic Potion

: 1 Magic Potion SevenMillionVisits: 1 Magic Potion

All expired Dungeon RNG codes

Dungeon RNG is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Dungeon RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dungeon RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Dungeon RNG in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Clicker House Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Hit Redeem! Image credit: VG247/Clicker House Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Ok. Image credit: VG247/Clicker House

