Duel Warriors codes for December 2024

Duel Warriors is a Roblox game that’s full of fast-paced PvP duels. In this game, you’ll forge (or save up for) rare weapons, roll for rare abilities, and flex your flashy fighting skills in duels against other players while working your way through different quests.

New abilities and weapons are pretty pricey in Duel Warriors, and it can be hard to win fights against players with rare abilities as a newcomer. Luckily, you can stock up on plenty of Gold and Gems (both of which can fund some serious upgrades to your fighting skills) by using Duel Warriors codes.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Duel Warriors code right here so you can get back to the arena.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Duel Warriors codes

DUELWIN : 500 Gold

: 500 Gold GREATSWORD : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems buddha : 2,000 Gold

: 2,000 Gold hades : 2,000 Gold

: 2,000 Gold 9R4AIHX5U5 : 2,000 Gold

: 2,000 Gold beelzebub : 3,000 Gold

: 3,000 Gold 7B00AKME : 2,000 Gold

: 2,000 Gold GKNYLEWALS : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems ares : 3,000 Gold

: 3,000 Gold FGFR8JUL: 2,000 Gold

Expired Duel Warriors codes

HPENTOF0V1

GMZAQVRRAP

shiva

LL3TIYYB

P0KII2Y7EI

LPFAWCMOTU

KUDCPQB6

How do I redeem codes in Duel Warriors?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Duel Warriors? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Duel Warriors in Roblox. Click the menu button (with four squares) near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: EOM Studio/VG247 Click the "Code" button in the dropdown menu. Image credit: EOM Studio/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "OK". Image credit: EOM Studio/VG247

Looking for more Roblox codes? We've got your back with our guides for other popular games like Gym League, Pull a Sword, Rarity Factory Tycoon, Doodle World, and Admin RNG.