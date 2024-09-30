Duck Army codes for September 2024

30th September 2024: We added the latest Duck Army codes.

Duck Army is a Roblox game that’s all about building the biggest (and fanciest) possible army of ducks. In this game, you’ll command your ducks to fight foes, collect more ducks to fill out your Duck Index, and even discover new hats to dress up your ducks in.

If you want to expand your army, you’ll need quite a few coins per duck, which can be hard to find in the beginning of the game. Luckily, you can use Duck Army codes to stock up on Coins and the occasional free hat, which will let your duck army expand in style. Development team AspectRatio usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Duck Army code right here so you can get back to finding new ducks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Duck Army codes

ALIEN : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins GRIMACE : Shake Hat

: Shake Hat SECRETCODE : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins QUACK: 250 Coins

All expired Duck Army codes

Duck Army doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Duck Army?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Duck Army? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Duck Army in Roblox. Click the gift box icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: AspectRatio/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim. Image credit: AspectRatio/VG247

Need a head start in other popular Roblox games? Head to our guides for the latest Dungeon RNG codes, Yeet a Friend codes, Reborn As Swordsman codes, Creatures of Sonaria codes, and Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.