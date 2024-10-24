Roblox's Dress to Impress cuts hotdog costume in wake of salacious sausage snafu

Roblox's Dress to Impress, a hugely popular dress up fashion game on the platform, has removed a hotdog costume introduced during the ongoing halloween season. The reason why is clear. Players in the grip of meat mania were adjusting the colour of the hotdog to create massive hogs, wangs, and shlongs in one of the most played children's games right now.

This hotdog costume, may it rest in peace, has been replaced with a damn cupcake that lacks any and all resemblance to sexual organs. It's worth noting that, while the hotdog costume has been killed due to its ability to resemble a fat nob, genuinely amazing Plankton costumes were caught in the crossfire, as were wholesome regular hotdog fits. May their memory echo on forever in our hearts and minds.

While we can obviously all laugh and joke about this, it is clear why the costume was removed. It's a rough look for a kids game to have big phallic costumes pop up on the regular. But, at the same time, it's human nature, innit. Back in my day, teenagers were making giant cocks in Halo's forge mode. I'd wager every game with a community-creation component has had a close encounter of the hard kind. All we can do as players is think fondly of the beautiful moment when the willies ran free, not the dark and gloomy post-removal days when they're tucked away.

What do you think of all this? Do you resent the removal of the hotdog, or are you more comfortable now that your six year old isn't rating not quite dongs on their laptop? Let us know below.