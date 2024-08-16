It’s a Roblox brat summer: Charli XCX is coming to one of Roblox’s biggest games, Dress to Impress - here’s what you need to know

There are two things taking the internet by storm as of late, and that’s Roblox’s dress-up game, Dress to Impress, and Charli XCX’s album of the summer, BRAT. And in a collaboration that nobody saw coming, but fans of both will no doubt welcome, Dress to Impress is receiving a BRAT-themed update on August 17, 2024.

That’s tomorrow, so cancel any BRAT summer-related plans you may have had this weekend and prepare for a new range of clothing items and accessories to show off on the catwalk in Dress to Impress instead.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The collaboration was announced via X (formerly Twitter) on 12 August with a suitably-green teaser trailer showing off the new clothing options — a cropped tee emblazoned with the BRAT logo being the staple of the collaboration — and an all-new catwalk. Whether or not we’ll see the BRAT-walk in-game tomorrow is uncertain, but one thing we can be sure of is that more models will be slaying harder than they usually are.

Although, mainly because half of the players I seem to compete against fail to fit the theme half of the time. I’m only a little bit bitter that they somehow beat me each time.

Images of new changes to the lobby for Dress to Impress have been shared, too, with a BRAT stage adorned with green LEDs and the album’s logo.

Dress To Impress tease a Charli xcx collaboration with new photo! pic.twitter.com/REqwCCouKz — 🏁 (@concertleaks) August 11, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dress to Impress only launched back in November of 2023, and has very quickly rose to Roblox fame as one of the most-played games on there. As of the past month or so, it feels like mentions of the game are inescapable — TikTok, my friends, streamers. And, well, after giving the game a whirl for myself after being sworn off Roblox, it’s pretty damned good. It gets surprisingly competitive too, which has seen me coming back for more and more to climb the Dress to Impress ranks.

And I certainly don’t need to be the one to tell you that Charli XCX’s latest album, BRAT, is worth a listen. It’s Charli XCX at her biggest and best, packed with party anthems for elevating any mood. The collaboration with Dress to Impress is also just one of many recent surprise collabs from Charli XCX, with Billie Eilish and Lorde being some of her more recognisable collaborators as of late. It perhaps isn’t the best album to accompany your average gaming session, but it’ll definitely drown out Dress to Impress’ elevator music.

Anyways, if you’ve exhausted BRAT’s tracklist already, be sure to stream Guess by Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish while you play Dress to Impress this weekend. It’s my favourite.

Ready to jump in? Check out our Dress To Impress codes for a head start.