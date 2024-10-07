Dragon Adventures codes for October 2024
How to redeem Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox.
Dragon Adventures is a Roblox RPG that’s all about taming dragons. In this game, you’ll hatch and raise dragons of your own, fly around unique worlds, and customize your own lair, all while collecting over 100 dragon species.
While there are already quite a few ways to customize your dragon collection, if you want to recolor them in style, you can redeem Dragon Adventures codes. These codes will get you some free Preset Potions, which let you recolor your dragons with set colors.
Developer Sonar Studios usually shares these codes on Twitter, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Dragon Adventures code right here so you can get back to flying.
All working Dragon Adventures codes
- AESUBREALM: Sub Realm Preset Potion
- GALIFRAN: Galifran Preset Potion
- SHAMEWING: Shamewing Preset Potion
- Fluffy: FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- JustyBlox: Justyblox Preset Potion
All expired Dragon Adventures codes
- 100ktwitter
- 100ktiktok
- guildwarsgems
- SOLSTICE2024
- ThankYou2024
- 2MILLIONFAVOURITES
- SOLSTICE
- HEXALIOS
- easter2023
- winter2022
- BERRIES
- RAINBOW
- FANTASY
- REVIVE
- PEACHY
- PHOENIX
- SPACE
- CELESTIAL
- CARROT
- SKYRIX
- GEMSTONE
- HEALTHY
- DELICIOUS
- VIBRANT
- BRIGHT
- GROW
- LEPRECHAUN
- PLANTS
- WELLNESS
- HOLO
- MIX
- GLOWING
- CREEPY
- HORROR
- GHOULISH
- SPOOKY
- HARVEST
- SHUFFLE
- SPARKLE
- HEALING
- SPECIAL
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- FROSTY
- DREAMS
- farming
- HEALTHY
- NEW
- UI
- Shiny
- TASTY
- SolarSolstice
- SunnyDay
- SunGod
- Milomissions
- Questmaster
- NewL0bby
- 20k2020
- Bunny
- HappyEaster
- Egghunt
- b0nd
- Toxic
- Wasp
- Wastel4nd
- toxicworld
- Val2020
- DAValentines
- HappyValentines
How do I redeem codes in Dragon Adventures?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Dragon Adventures? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Dragon Adventures in Roblox.
- Once you’ve completed the tutorial, click the 'Menu' button in the bottom right corner of your screen.
- Click the 'Gift Codes' button that pops up.
- Enter your code into the field and hit 'Redeem!'
On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? Head to our guides for Dandy's World, Arm Wrestle Simulator, Bee Swarm Simulator, Ice Fishing Simulator, and Duck Army.