Dragon Adventures codes for October 2024

How to redeem Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox.

Hand-drawn-style artwork for the Roblox game Dragon Adventures, showing two cartoony characters looking up at a flying dragon.
Image credit: Sonar Studios
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Dragon Adventures is a Roblox RPG that’s all about taming dragons. In this game, you’ll hatch and raise dragons of your own, fly around unique worlds, and customize your own lair, all while collecting over 100 dragon species.

While there are already quite a few ways to customize your dragon collection, if you want to recolor them in style, you can redeem Dragon Adventures codes. These codes will get you some free Preset Potions, which let you recolor your dragons with set colors.

Developer Sonar Studios usually shares these codes on Twitter, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Dragon Adventures code right here so you can get back to flying.

All working Dragon Adventures codes

  • AESUBREALM: Sub Realm Preset Potion
  • GALIFRAN: Galifran Preset Potion
  • SHAMEWING: Shamewing Preset Potion
  • Fluffy: FluffyTSG Preset Potion
  • JustyBlox: Justyblox Preset Potion

All expired Dragon Adventures codes

  • 100ktwitter
  • 100ktiktok
  • guildwarsgems
  • SOLSTICE2024
  • ThankYou2024
  • 2MILLIONFAVOURITES
  • SOLSTICE
  • HEXALIOS
  • easter2023
  • winter2022
  • BERRIES
  • RAINBOW
  • FANTASY
  • REVIVE
  • PEACHY
  • PHOENIX
  • SPACE
  • CELESTIAL
  • CARROT
  • SKYRIX
  • GEMSTONE
  • HEALTHY
  • DELICIOUS
  • VIBRANT
  • BRIGHT
  • GROW
  • LEPRECHAUN
  • PLANTS
  • WELLNESS
  • HOLO
  • MIX
  • GLOWING
  • CREEPY
  • HORROR
  • GHOULISH
  • SPOOKY
  • HARVEST
  • SHUFFLE
  • SPARKLE
  • HEALING
  • SPECIAL
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • FROSTY
  • DREAMS
  • farming
  • HEALTHY
  • NEW
  • UI
  • Shiny
  • TASTY
  • SolarSolstice
  • SunnyDay
  • SunGod
  • Milomissions
  • Questmaster
  • NewL0bby
  • 20k2020
  • Bunny
  • HappyEaster
  • Egghunt
  • b0nd
  • Toxic
  • Wasp
  • Wastel4nd
  • toxicworld
  • Val2020
  • DAValentines
  • HappyValentines

How do I redeem codes in Dragon Adventures?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dragon Adventures? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Dragon Adventures in Roblox.
  2. Once you’ve completed the tutorial, click the 'Menu' button in the bottom right corner of your screen.
    A screenshot from Dragon Adventures in Roblox showing the game's Menu button.
    Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios
  3. Click the 'Gift Codes' button that pops up.
    A screenshot from Dragon Adventures in Roblox showing the game's Gift Codes button.
    Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios
  4. Enter your code into the field and hit 'Redeem!'
    A screenshot from Dragon Adventures in Roblox showing the game's codes screen.
    Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios

