Dragon Adventures codes for October 2024

Dragon Adventures is a Roblox RPG that’s all about taming dragons. In this game, you’ll hatch and raise dragons of your own, fly around unique worlds, and customize your own lair, all while collecting over 100 dragon species.

While there are already quite a few ways to customize your dragon collection, if you want to recolor them in style, you can redeem Dragon Adventures codes. These codes will get you some free Preset Potions, which let you recolor your dragons with set colors.

Developer Sonar Studios usually shares these codes on Twitter, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Dragon Adventures code right here so you can get back to flying.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Dragon Adventures codes

AESUBREALM : Sub Realm Preset Potion

: Sub Realm Preset Potion GALIFRAN : Galifran Preset Potion

: Galifran Preset Potion SHAMEWING : Shamewing Preset Potion

: Shamewing Preset Potion Fluffy : FluffyTSG Preset Potion

: FluffyTSG Preset Potion JustyBlox: Justyblox Preset Potion

All expired Dragon Adventures codes

100ktwitter

100ktiktok

guildwarsgems

SOLSTICE2024

ThankYou2024

2MILLIONFAVOURITES

SOLSTICE

HEXALIOS

easter2023

winter2022

BERRIES

RAINBOW

FANTASY

REVIVE

PEACHY

PHOENIX

SPACE

CELESTIAL

CARROT

SKYRIX

GEMSTONE

HEALTHY

DELICIOUS

VIBRANT

BRIGHT

GROW

LEPRECHAUN

PLANTS

WELLNESS

HOLO

MIX

GLOWING

CREEPY

HORROR

GHOULISH

SPOOKY

HARVEST

SHUFFLE

SPARKLE

HEALING

SPECIAL

HAPPYNEWYEAR

FROSTY

DREAMS

farming

HEALTHY

NEW

UI

Shiny

TASTY

SolarSolstice

SunnyDay

SunGod

Milomissions

Questmaster

NewL0bby

20k2020

Bunny

HappyEaster

Egghunt

b0nd

Toxic

Wasp

Wastel4nd

toxicworld

Val2020

DAValentines

HappyValentines

How do I redeem codes in Dragon Adventures?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dragon Adventures? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Dragon Adventures in Roblox. Once you’ve completed the tutorial, click the 'Menu' button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios Click the 'Gift Codes' button that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios Enter your code into the field and hit 'Redeem!' Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios

On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? Head to our guides for Dandy's World, Arm Wrestle Simulator, Bee Swarm Simulator, Ice Fishing Simulator, and Duck Army.