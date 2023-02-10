Doors codes for Roblox: Free knobs and revives [February 2023]

February 10th, 2023: We added new Doors codes.

Looking for something to give you a good scare after playing the best horror games out there? Then you may want to shake things up and head on over to Roblox, which is home to some nightmarish creations. If you're not sure which Roblox game to pick then the truly terrifying Doors is a great place to start.

It's best to go into Doors without any spoilers so the game's surprises truly catch you off guard. From the beginning there's a thick sense of mystery, with players dropped into a creepy map filled with what seems like an endless amount of doors, corridors and rooms. But the more you explore the more it turns out something sinister is hiding in the dark, and that's ready to pounce when you least expect it. It's not for the faint of heart, and if you're averse to jump scares or flashing lights be warned - the devs have given the hugely popular game an epilepsy and sound warning. For anyone that is able to play, you can give yourself a fighting chance of surviving by redeeming a couple of Doors code. These codes give you crucial freebies like extra knobs (which are the game's currency) and free revives which help make each playthrough a little less stressful.

Working Doors Codes

SCREECHSUCKS - 25 knobs (NEW!)

Expired Doors Codes

SORRYBOUTTHAT

SORRYFORDELAY

ONEBILLIONVISITS

psst

500MVISITS

LOOKBEHINDYOU

100MVISITS

TEST

How to redeem Doors Codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Doors? Then follow these simple steps:

Launch Doors in Roblox. After the intro your player will be dropped into a lobby. Lookout for the UI on the left and click the Shop button. A new menu will then appear. At the top you'll see a text box where you can enter a code. Type in a redeemable code and then press enter or the button next to the text box. If you've got a working code you'll get a notification saying what you've earned.

Did you follow all of the above steps and the code still didn't work? Then chances are the code you're looking to redeem has now expired. Doors codes are time-sensitive so if you come across a code that takes your fancy be sure to act quick.

