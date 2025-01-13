Dig It codes for January 2025

Dig It is a Roblox treasure hunting game that’s all about… digging. In this game that’s inspired by Fisch, you’ll upgrade your shovel, complete quests, explore new islands and areas, and unlock mounts and other tools, all in the hopes of digging up the best loot (and getting rich).

Especially at the beginning of the game, you’ll often find yourself stuck getting the same items over and over again without advanced tools. Luckily, you can use Dig It codes to grab some free cash and other tools like Legendary Magnets and Moles.

Developer Biodegradable Inc. usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up the current Dig It codes right here — good luck digging!

Working Dig It codes

BENS0N : $1

: $1 LUNARV2 : 1 Legendary Magnet

: 1 Legendary Magnet PLSMOLE : 2 Moles

: 2 Moles 5MILLION: $1,000, 2x XP boost (15 minutes)

Expired Dig It codes

Dig It doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Dig It?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dig It? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Dig It in Roblox. Click the menu button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: Biodegradable Inc./VG247 Click the "Codes" option. Image credit: Biodegradable Inc./VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Biodegradable Inc./VG247

