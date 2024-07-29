Dandy's World codes for July 2024

Dandy’s World is an original Roblox mascot horror game. In this game, you’ll team up with friends, collect characters to play as, and descend into the creepy Gardenview Educational Center and Museum.

If you want to unlock more Toons to play as or Trinkets to use, you’ll need to spend quite a bit of Ichor, the game’s currency. You’ll earn this as you play, but if you’re in a hurry for more, you can use Dandy’s World codes to stock up. Development team BlushCrunch Studio usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Dandy’s World code right here so you can get back to collecting new Toons.

All working Dandy’s World codes

ICHOR: 50 Ichor

All expired Dandy’s World codes

ONETHOUSAND

TENMILLION

How do I redeem codes in Dandy’s World?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dandy’s World? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Dandy’s World in Roblox. Click the 'Use Code' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/BlushCrunch Studio Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Use'. Image credit: VG247/BlushCrunch Studio

