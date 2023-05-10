10th May 2023: We checked for new Chest Simulator codes.

You won't need an X marks the spot map in Chest Simulator, as this new Roblox game drops your character into a map with treasure chests as far as the eye can see. Armed with just your trusty sword, you'll have to smash open these chests so you can earn more Gold and Gems to upgrade your treasure hunting set-up.

Gold is used to purchase more powerful weapons (so you can break into chests quicker) while Gems are used to get Pets which offer huge stat boosts. You can also use Gold to unlock new areas to explore, but, if you need a hand getting started make sure to redeem a couple of Chest Simulator codes for a bunch of free Gems. You can use these to purchase new equipment to supercharge your treasure hunter and make things a lot easier.

Working Chest Simulator codes

1KLIKES - 50,000 Gems

- 50,000 Gems RELEASE - 500 Gems

Expired Chest Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Chest Simulator.

How to redeem Chest Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Chest Simulator? Just follow these steps:

Launch Chest Simulator in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left. On the Shop menu click the Twitter Tick button. This will bring up a Codes screen. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the green button next to it.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free.

