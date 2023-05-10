If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chest Simulator codes: Free Gems [May 2023]

X marks the spot.

Image showing a Roblox character surrounded by treasure chests in the game Chest Simulator.
Roblox, Filtered Games
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
10th May 2023: We checked for new Chest Simulator codes.

You won't need an X marks the spot map in Chest Simulator, as this new Roblox game drops your character into a map with treasure chests as far as the eye can see. Armed with just your trusty sword, you'll have to smash open these chests so you can earn more Gold and Gems to upgrade your treasure hunting set-up.

Gold is used to purchase more powerful weapons (so you can break into chests quicker) while Gems are used to get Pets which offer huge stat boosts. You can also use Gold to unlock new areas to explore, but, if you need a hand getting started make sure to redeem a couple of Chest Simulator codes for a bunch of free Gems. You can use these to purchase new equipment to supercharge your treasure hunter and make things a lot easier.

Watch on YouTube

Working Chest Simulator codes

  • 1KLIKES - 50,000 Gems
  • RELEASE - 500 Gems

Expired Chest Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Chest Simulator.

How to redeem Chest Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Chest Simulator? Just follow these steps:

  1. Launch Chest Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left.
    3. Image taken from Roblox game Chest Simulator with an arrow pointing at the button players need to press to redeem a code.
  3. On the Shop menu click the Twitter Tick button.
  4. This will bring up a Codes screen. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the green button next to it.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free.

Need help with other Roblox games? Visit our Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, King Legacy codes and My Hero Mania codes pages to get helpful freebies for some of the most popular experiences on Roblox.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Android, Free-to-play, iOS and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch