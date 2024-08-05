Character RNG codes for August 2024

Character RNG is a Roblox RNG game where you’ll roll over and over again to try to win the rarest characters, with characters inspired by everything from Red Dead Redemption 2 to My Hero Academia. Rarer characters even come with their own auras, which lets you flex your fanciest characters to friends and rivals.

Since Character RNG’s gameplay is almost fully luck-based, you’ll need to sit back and wait for a long time if you want to beef up your character collection. Luckily, if you’re in a hurry, you can use Character RNG codes for luck-boosting potions as well as the occasional rare character.

Development team Pixel Forge Entertainment usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate new updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Character RNG code right here to save you some valuable rolling time.

All working Character RNG codes

2MVISITS : 1 Homus Sampson (Rare)

: 1 Homus Sampson (Rare) TRADINGUPDATE : 1 Wu-Jin Sung (Rare)

: 1 Wu-Jin Sung (Rare) BETTERLUCK: 1 Luck Potion III

All expired Character RNG codes

CRAFTINGUPDATE

How do I redeem codes in Character RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Character RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Character RNG in Roblox. Walk over to the blue Codes circle and step inside. Image credit: VG247/Pixel Forge Entertainment Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/Pixel Forge Entertainment

