Car Training codes for January 2025
Pedal to the... treadmill?
Car Training is an incremental Roblox racing game where you’re transformed into a car that… has to go to the gym for some reason. In this game, you’ll train your car on increasingly powerful treadmills to earn Energy, open eggs to hatch rare stat-boosting pets, unlock new cars, and race to earn Wins (and eventually work your way up to rebirthing over and over again).
Training your car on its own is pretty satisfying, but if you’re hoping to speed up the process a bit, you can use Car Training codes to grab a few free Potions that’ll boost your luck, energy, and wins. Developer Sigmini Studio typically shares these codes in its official Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all of the current and expired Car Training codes so you can get back to the treadmill.
All working Car Training codes
- update2: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion
- 1mvisits: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion
- 10klikeswow: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion
- squid: 2 Energy Potions
- update3: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Win Potions
- 5mvisits: 2 Win Potions
- 400kfavorites: 2 Luck Potions
- fixes: 2 Luck Potions
- update4: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Win Potions
All expired Car Training codes
- fixes2
- update1
- release
- newyears2025
How do I redeem codes in Car Training?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Car Training? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Car Training in Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the blue envelope on the left side of the menu that pops up (or scroll down to the bottom of the menu).
- Enter your code into the field and hit Redeem.
On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? Head to our guides for Race Clicker, Admin RNG, Car Dealership Tycoon, Arm Wrestle Simulator, and Yeet a Friend.