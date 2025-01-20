Car Training codes for January 2025

Car Training is an incremental Roblox racing game where you’re transformed into a car that… has to go to the gym for some reason. In this game, you’ll train your car on increasingly powerful treadmills to earn Energy, open eggs to hatch rare stat-boosting pets, unlock new cars, and race to earn Wins (and eventually work your way up to rebirthing over and over again).

Training your car on its own is pretty satisfying, but if you’re hoping to speed up the process a bit, you can use Car Training codes to grab a few free Potions that’ll boost your luck, energy, and wins. Developer Sigmini Studio typically shares these codes in its official Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all of the current and expired Car Training codes so you can get back to the treadmill.

All working Car Training codes

update2 : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion 1mvisits : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion 10klikeswow : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, 1 Win Potion squid : 2 Energy Potions

: 2 Energy Potions update3 : 2 Luck Potions, 2 Win Potions

: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Win Potions 5mvisits : 2 Win Potions

: 2 Win Potions 400kfavorites : 2 Luck Potions

: 2 Luck Potions fixes : 2 Luck Potions

: 2 Luck Potions update4: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Win Potions

All expired Car Training codes

fixes2

update1

release

newyears2025

How do I redeem codes in Car Training?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Car Training? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Car Training in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Sigmini Studio/VG247 Click the blue envelope on the left side of the menu that pops up (or scroll down to the bottom of the menu). Image credit: Sigmini Studio/VG247 Enter your code into the field and hit Redeem.

