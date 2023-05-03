If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Car Repair Simulator codes: Free Gems and Coins [May 2023]

Roll up your sleeves, it's time to get greasy.

Artwork for Roblox game Car Repair Simulator.
Roblox, Vanity Studio
3rd May, 2023: We checked for new Car Repair Sim codes.

Ever dreamed of becoming a mechanic, but don't know your wrench from your ratchet? Then Car Repair Simulator is the Roblox game for you. This experience puts you in charge of a brand new garage which you'll have to grow from scratch.

To make your garage the best one around, you'll have to hire mechanics, collect scrap parts, and add more equipment. If you're struggling to get started, make sure to redeem some of the developer's Car Repair Simulator codes, dishing out free Gems and Coins. Coins are needed to upgrade your garage and hire workers, while Gems are used for buying new cars and hunting down crates.

Working Car Repair Simulator codes

  • 500kJoiners - 200 Coins
  • 5000Likes - 50 Gems
  • 2500Hearts - 25 Gems
  • Rebirth! - 10 Gems
  • 1MilVisits! - 10 Gems

Expired Car Repair Simulator codes

  • 250kPlays
  • 1000likes
  • Collectors!
  • 100kVisits
  • 500Likes

How to redeem Car Repair Simulator codes

Want to redeem a code in Car Repair Simulator? Just follow these steps:

  1. Launch Car Repair Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Look for the Enter Code button (which has a gift icon) at the bottom of your screen.
    3. Image taken from Roblox game Car Repair Simulator with an arrow pointing at the button to redeem codes.
  3. Click on it and it'll bring up a Codes menu.
  4. Enter your code into the textbox and press the Redeem button.

If you entered in a valid code you'll get a notification appear on screen letting you know it's been redeemed. Codes for Car Repair Simulator can only be redeemed once per Roblox account, and codes may also be time limited so if you see one you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.

Tagged With
