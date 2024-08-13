Cake Off codes for August 2024

Cake Off is a Roblox cake decorating game where you’ll vote for a theme, create the cake of your dreams using various toppers, flavors, and icings (in an impressively detailed decorating mode), and advance through rounds to take home the crown.

While Cake Off has quite a few options for customization right off the bat, most of the game’s options are locked behind Catalogs that you’ll need to unlock as you win games. Luckily, you can use Cake Off codes for a few free Catalogs that you won’t be able to get anywhere else.

Development team Flipping Frogs usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server alongside major updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Cake Off codes right here so you can get back to decorating!

All working Cake Off codes

baker99 : Threaded Catalog

: Threaded Catalog cupcake10: Smores Catalog

All expired Cake Off codes

Cake Off doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Cake Off?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Cake Off? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Cake Off in Roblox. Click the shield icon button on the left side of your screen. (This will only appear when you’re in the game’s lobby — if you’re in a game, you’ll need to wait for it to end to see this button.) Image credit: VG247/Flipping Frogs Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim! Image credit: VG247/Flipping Frogs

