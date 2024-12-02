Blue Lock Rivals codes for December 2024

Blue Lock Rivals is a Roblox football game inspired by the popular anime Blue Lock. In this game, you’ll complete quests, spin for new Styles and Flows, and play fast-paced matches against other players, all in the hopes of becoming the best player around.

One of the main draws of Blue Lock Rivals is its fancy moves and customization options, but these can be pretty expensive to roll or open packs for. Luckily, you can use Blue Lock Rivals codes to stock up on freebies like Lucky Spins and Cash Boosts.

Developer Untitled Secret Game usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Blue Lock Rivals code right here so you’ll have some flashy moves to flex the next time you return to the field.

Working Blue Lock Rivals codes

70KLIKES: 30 Minute Cash Boost, 4 Lucky Spins

Expired Blue Lock Rivals codes

40KLIKES

FORGIVEME

RELEASED

THANKSGIVING

1KLIKES

3KLIKES

6KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Blue Lock Rivals in Roblox. Make sure you’ve joined the developer’s Roblox group and liked the game — you won’t be able to enter codes without doing this! In the lobby, click the "Codes" button in the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Untitled Secret Game/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Untitled Secret Game/VG247

