Blox Royale codes for August 2023

10th August, 2023: We checked for new Blox Royale codes.

Blox Royale is a popular Roblox game that should appeal to fans of experiences like All Star Tower and Anime World Tower Defense. It's a fast-paced tower defence game that offers players a huge and quirky selection of units that can be deployed on the battlefield - including giant units that tower over a map.

Unlike a lot of tower defence games on Roblox, Blox Royale isn't based on a hit anime, and is instead inspired by the smash hit mobile game Clash Royale. Which helps shake up the type of units on offer. If you're looking to expand your arsenal then make sure you redeem a couple of Blox Royale codes to get free Chests. Chests contain useful goodies like Coins and Gems which can be used to buy items, as well as additional Troops. If you're lucky you could even bag some rare units to add to your army of misfits.

Working Blox Royale codes

30K - x1 Metaverse Chest

BurriedTreasure - x1 Epic Chest

Epic Chest - x1 Epic Chest

Expired Blox Royale codes

1M

20KLIKES

2M

5M

Brickbattle

DarkViper

DATARESET

DATAFIX

OnlyAzN

PART1

RTHRO

UIForAll

VIBCHANGE

How to redeem Blox Royale codes

Want to redeem a code in Blox Royale? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Blox Royale in Roblox. Once you drop in-game click on the button on the left with the Twitter icon. Image credit: VG247/Banana Studios Hub This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'Enter code here'. Image credit: VG247/Banana Studios Hub Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If you entered in an active code a notification will appear on screen letting you know what Blox Royale goodies you've received for free. But if you get an error message flash up in red text instead, then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games are typically time-sensitive, so make sure you act quick if you see a code you like the look of for Blox Royale.

