Blades and Buffoonery codes for January 2025

Blades and Buffoonery is a Roblox battlegrounds game that’s all about fighting other players… and having a really big head. In this game, you’ll battle foes to earn Heads, which can be exchanged for the game’s progressively fancier weapons. Along the way, you’ll also earn Gems, which can be spent on Mystery Boxes that’ll net you some sparkly trails.

You’ll naturally earn Heads and Gems as you play, but if you’re hoping to get a new weapon or trail quickly, you can luckily use Blades and Buffoonery codes to stock up on free Heads and Gems. Developer Flying Gorilla typically shares these codes in its official Discord server every so often, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every Blades and Buffoonery code right here so you can get back to the battlefield.

Working Blades and Buffoonery codes

FREESTUFF : 1,000 Heads, 3,500 Gems

: 1,000 Heads, 3,500 Gems BLADES: 1,000 Heads, 3,500 Gems

Expired Blades and Buffoonery codes

5KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Blades and Buffoonery?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Blades and Buffoonery? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Blades and Buffoonery in Roblox. Click the "Codes" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Flying Gorilla/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Flying Gorilla/VG247

