Black Grimoire: Odyssey codes for September 2023

A procedurally-generated dungeon crawler inspired by popular anime.

Image credit: Black Grimoire: Odyssey
13th September, 2023: We checked for new Black Grimoire: Odyssey codes.

Black Grimoire: Odyssey is a Roblox game that takes inspiration from the likes of Black Clover, Pixel Dungeon, and Soul Knight. It’s a procedurally generated dungeon crawler crafted by just one person, which is an impressive feat, though the game is still in its early days.

With that said, you might be wondering if there are any Black Grimoire: Odyssey codes out in the wilderness to help you tackle hordes of enemies and its various dungeons.

Working Black Grimoire: Odyssey codes

At this moment in time (September 13th, 2023), there are no working codes for Black Grimoire: Odyssey.

The game is still in its early days, so we’ll be sure to add any working codes to this page as and when they are added to Black Grimoire: Odyssey.

Expired Black Grimoire: Odyssey codes

No expired codes just yet.

How to redeem Black Grimoire: Odyssey codes

As mentioned above, there are no codes available for Black Grimoire: Odyssey at the time of writing. So, there’s no way to redeem these codes either.

As and when codes become available for the game, we’ll update this space with how you can redeem them.

