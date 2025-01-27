Bee Masters Simulator codes for January 2025

Bee Masters Simulator is an incremental Roblox pet collector game that’s all about collecting bees. In this game, you’ll hatch bees from eggs, command them to break open flowers and chests to earn honey and treats, and unlock new areas (and rarer eggs), all while trying to fill out the index and make your way up the leaderboard.

Your bees will do most of the hard work for you in Bee Masters Simulator, but if you’re still hoping for an extra boost, you can luckily use Bee Masters Simulator codes to stock up on some free goodies like Eggs, Diamonds, and Robux Tokens (which can be exchanged for goods that normally cost Robux in the shop).

Developer Scorpion Games typically shares these codes in its official Discord server alongside updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Bee Masters Simulator codes right here to save you some valuable honey hunting time.

Working Bee Masters Simulator codes

SORRYFORDELAY : 1 Egg

: 1 Egg UPD1 : 5,000 Diamonds

: 5,000 Diamonds SORRYAGAINFORBUGS: 30 Robux Tokens

Expired Bee Masters Simulator codes

PLUHHH

SORRY50TIMES

GAMEPASSESFIXED

ITWASMYDYSLEXIA

650KVISITSSQUID

How do I redeem codes in Bee Masters Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Bee Masters Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Bee Masters Simulator in Roblox. Click the white codes button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Scorpion Games/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem!" Image credit: Scorpion Games/VG247

