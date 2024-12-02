Arcane Seas codes for December 2024

Inspired by One Piece, Arcane Seas is a Roblox game that’s all about becoming the best pirate around. In this game, you’ll explore the sea, fight challenging bosses, find hidden items, complete quests, and even choose your path — you can be good or evil!

Arcane Seas is a pretty complex RPG for a Roblox game, and that means there are quite a few resources you’ll need along your pirate journey. Luckily, you can use Arcane Seas codes for free goodies like Cash, Daily and Magic Spins, and Mastery Boosts.

Developer Business Inc usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Arcane Seas code right here so you can get right back to the pirate life.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Arcane Seas codes

GROUP : 10,000 Cash (must be in the developer's Roblox group to redeem)

: 10,000 Cash (must be in the developer's Roblox group to redeem) ARCANESEAS : 1 Daily Spin

: 1 Daily Spin PREALPHA : 2x Mastery Boost (30 minutes)

: 2x Mastery Boost (30 minutes) RELEASE: 3 Magic Spins

Expired Arcane Seas codes

Arcane Seas doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this page!

How do I redeem codes in Arcane Seas?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Arcane Seas? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Arcane Seas in Roblox. Click the "Menu" button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Business Inc/VG247 Click the "Codes" button. Image credit: Business Inc/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: Business Inc/VG247

Looking for codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games? Head to our guides for Anime Spirits, Rock Fruit, Slayer Online, Locked, and Project Baki 3.