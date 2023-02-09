February 9th, 2023: We added new Anime Weapon Simulator codes.

Sometimes, you're just in the mood to Hulk Smash things. And if you've got that itch then Anime Weapon Simulator is the perfect Roblox game for you. This action adventure will see you mashing the mouse button repeatedly to whittle away at the hefty health bars of the game's many enemies.

Thankfully, you can recruit NPCs based on famous anime characters to join you in battle and collect new weapons to power up your avatar. You can also take on quests to earn more Yen to buy upgrades, or just use your Robux if you're looking to get a leg up quickly. But if you'd rather save your precious Robux for something else you can simply use our list of Anime Weapon Simulator codes instead. These codes unlock in-game items like heroes (which help buff your character's stats) or boosts to earn more Yen entirely for free. To help you get started in Anime Weapon Simulator we've hunted around for all the latest working codes.

Working Anime Weapon Simulator Codes

AWSIMULATER - Free 15 minute Coin Boost (NEW!)

- Free 15 minute Coin Boost (NEW!) 5000LIKES - Free Temar Hero (NEW!)

- Free Temar Hero (NEW!) NINJAWORLD - Free 15 minute Lucky Boost (NEW!)

Expired Anime Weapon Simulator Codes

There are no expired Anime Weapon Simulator codes.

How to redeem Anime Weapon Simulator Codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Weapon Simulator? Then just follow these simple steps:

Launch Anime Weapon Simulator. Click on the Settings button (which appears as a cog) on the left of your screen. The Settings menu will then appear. At the bottom you will see a text box to enter codes. Simply enter an active code and then press the tick button next to the text box. And if you've got a working code and it's been redeemed you will receive a notification.

Anime Weapon Simulator is just one of the many anime-inspired games that you can play on Roblox. If you love anime then chances are there's a game hiding out there that's perfect for you. If you're thinking of going down this rabbit hole and want a hand getting started then our guides on how to get My Hero Mania codes, Anime Adventure codes and Boku No Roblox will come in handy.