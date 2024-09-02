Anime Simulator codes for September 2024

2 September 2024: We added new Anime Simulator codes

Anime Simulator is a Roblox action game that lets you live out your own anime fantasy. In this game, you’ll build up stats, unlock new powers and auras, and fight world bosses, all while becoming the anime hero of your dreams.

Between powers, transformations, and auras, there’s a lot to collect in Anime Simulator. And, on top of that, there are quite a few stats you’ll need to level, making Anime Simulator quite the time consuming game. Luckily, if you want to speed up the process, you can use Anime Simulator codes to stock up on Gems, Coins, Reroll Tokens, and even Training Boosts that’ll let you build your stats much faster. Development team Bick Boizz usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate new updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every Anime Simulator code right here so you can get back to fighting.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Simulator codes

bickboi : 1,500 Gems

: 1,500 Gems starCodeKelvin : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems subToKelvingts : 1,500 Coins

: 1,500 Coins newPlayer : 1,000 Coins, 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Coins, 1,000 Gems release : 1,000 Coins

: 1,000 Coins animeSimulator : 2 Reroll Tokens

: 2 Reroll Tokens pebbleLee : 1 Lee Companion

: 1 Lee Companion thanks50k : 1,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (1 hour)

: 1,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (1 hour) group200k : 1,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (1 hour)

: 1,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (1 hour) discord50k : 1,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (1 hour)

: 1,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (1 hour) console : 3,000 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (2 hours 15 minutes)

: 3,000 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (2 hours 15 minutes) bickBoiKaigon : 2,000 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (15 minutes)

: 2,000 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (15 minutes) bickBoiBoo : 2,000 Gems, 1 Reroll Token

: 2,000 Gems, 1 Reroll Token sunGod : 3,000 Gems

: 3,000 Gems thanks60k : 3,000 Gems

: 3,000 Gems bugFix3: 3,000 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (15 minutes)

bugFix4 : 2,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (15 minutes)

: 2,500 Gems, 1.5x Training Boost (15 minutes) worldboss: 1,500 Gems, 1 Reroll Token

All expired Anime Simulator codes

oneMillionVisits

auras

thanks10k

thanks40k

group100k

How do I redeem codes in Anime Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Simulator in Roblox. Once you’ve completed (or skipped) the tutorial, click the menu button on the left side of your screen. Click the Twitter icon button at the bottom of the list that expands. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem.

On the hunt for more anime Roblox codes? Get a head start in other popular games with our codes guides for Z Piece, Project Baki 3, Anime Defenders, Bladers Rebirth, and Attack on Titan Revolution.