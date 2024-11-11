Anime Shadow codes for November 2024

Anime Shadow is a Roblox adventure game that’s all about building your team. In this game, you’ll summon for rare (and tiny!) characters from popular anime series, command them to fight alongside you, and traverse the world while completing quests and battling enemies.

To defeat those pesky tougher enemies, you’ll need to roll for some new characters, which can be pretty pricey. Luckily, you can redeem Anime Shadow codes to stock up on freebies like Tickets, Coins Potions, and Passive Tokens, all of which will either help you roll or work to boost your team’s stats.

The game’s developer, Anime Heroes Team, normally shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Shadow code right here so you can get back to commanding your tiny anime army.

Working Anime Shadow codes

Release : 150 Tickets

: 150 Tickets FreeMagnet : Rewards

: Rewards 1MVISITS : 75 Passive Tokens

: 75 Passive Tokens HunterUpdate : 1 2x Coins Potion, 1 2x Damage Potion, 100 Passive Tokens

: 1 2x Coins Potion, 1 2x Damage Potion, 100 Passive Tokens 15KACTIVES: 150 Tickets

Expired Anime Shadow codes

15KLIKES

10KLIKES

10KACTIVES

How do I redeem codes in Anime Shadow?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Shadow? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Shadow in Roblox. Click the menu button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247 Click the ABX button that pops up next to it. Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: Anime Heroes Team/VG247

