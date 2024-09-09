Anime Royale codes for September 2024

9th September 2024: We added new Anime Royale codes

Anime Royale is a Roblox tower defense game where you can collect characters from popular anime series like Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer, and Frieren. In this game, you’ll summontiny anime heroes, evolve their powers, and then position them to defend your base.

If you need to beef up your team with some rare units, you can use Anime Royale codes for free Gems that’ll let you summon even more (along with Rerolls and the occasional Lucky Potion). The game’s developer usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate milestones and updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Anime Royale code right here so you can get back to summoning and defending.

All working Anime Royale codes

Release : 500 Gems, 5 Rerolls

: 500 Gems, 5 Rerolls SubToMozKing : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll SubToVanilla : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll SubToToadBoi : 100 Gems, 1 Reroll

: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll 25KPlayers : 250 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion

: 250 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion 1MilVisits : 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls 10KLIKES : 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls 3MilVisits : 500 Gems, 3 Rerolls

: 500 Gems, 3 Rerolls Sorry4Maintenance: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion

All expired Anime Royale codes

Anime Royale doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Royale?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Royale? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Royale in Roblox. Walk over to the blue codes circle in the lobby and step inside of it. Image credit: Anime Royale/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim. Image credit: Anime Royale/VG247

