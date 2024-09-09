Anime Royale codes for September 2024
More anime TDs.
9th September 2024: We added new Anime Royale codes
Anime Royale is a Roblox tower defense game where you can collect characters from popular anime series like Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer, and Frieren. In this game, you’ll summontiny anime heroes, evolve their powers, and then position them to defend your base.
If you need to beef up your team with some rare units, you can use Anime Royale codes for free Gems that’ll let you summon even more (along with Rerolls and the occasional Lucky Potion). The game’s developer usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate milestones and updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Anime Royale code right here so you can get back to summoning and defending.
All working Anime Royale codes
- Release: 500 Gems, 5 Rerolls
- SubToMozKing: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll
- SubToVanilla: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll
- SubToToadBoi: 100 Gems, 1 Reroll
- 25KPlayers: 250 Gems, 5 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion
- 1MilVisits: 1,000 Gems, 5 Rerolls
- 10KLIKES: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls
- 3MilVisits: 500 Gems, 3 Rerolls
- Sorry4Maintenance: 1,000 Gems, 10 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion
All expired Anime Royale codes
Anime Royale doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Anime Royale?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Royale? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Royale in Roblox.
- Walk over to the blue codes circle in the lobby and step inside of it.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim.
