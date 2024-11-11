Anime Reborn codes for November 2024

Anime Reborn is a tower defense game that should appeal to fans of experiences like Anime World Tower Defense and All Star Tower Defense. Like other similar Roblox experiences, players use characters inspired by beloved anime shows like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Bleach to defend their base from wave upon wave of enemy forces.

Characters in the game are called Units, and to get more of them you'll need to cash in the premium Gems currency in the game's gacha-style Summoning system. If you're short on Gems you can always use a few Anime Reborn codes to top up your balance. These codes, which are usually shared on the game's official Discord server, dish out free Gems and other goodies like Trait Rerolls to help you customize your army of heroes.

To save you time, we've rounded up all the working and expired codes for Anime Reborn so you can focus on what's important - getting more Units and progressing through the game's Worlds.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Anime Reborn codes

100kLikes : 1,000 Gems, 10 Trait Crystals

: 1,000 Gems, 10 Trait Crystals 1MVisits : 1,000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals

: 1,000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals 50KLikes : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems MegaZillas : 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals

: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals MegaMozKing : 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals

: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals MegaRlxSage : 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals

: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals 5mVisits : 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 5 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 5 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals 2MVisits : 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals 200kMembers : 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals Release : 500 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals SubtoRlxsage : 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal SubtoZillas : 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal MozKing: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal

Expired Anime Reborn codes

sorry4shutdown

How do I redeem codes in Anime Reborn?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Reborn? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime Reborn in Roblox. Once you drop in game head to the big, spinning AR statue in front of you. Image credit: AnimeReborn/VG247 Head to the right of the statue. Next to the building with the "ADVENTURE" logo you'll see an NPC with a "REDEEM CODES!" sign. Image credit: AnimeReborn/VG247 Stand in the blue circle by that NPC and then press the E key. Image credit: AnimeReborn/VG247 Type a code into the textbox and then press the "Redeem" button. Image credit: AnimeReborn/VG247

If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've just claimed. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer active.

That's it for our list of Anime Reborn codes. For help with other anime-inspired Roblox experiences, head to our pages for Attack on Titan Revolution codes, Type Soul codes and King Legacy codes. For help with other popular experiences visit our Untitled Boxing Game codes, Fisch codes and Dress To Impress codes guides.