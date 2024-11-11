Anime Reborn codes for November 2024
Get free Units with these codes for extra Gems.
Anime Reborn is a tower defense game that should appeal to fans of experiences like Anime World Tower Defense and All Star Tower Defense. Like other similar Roblox experiences, players use characters inspired by beloved anime shows like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Bleach to defend their base from wave upon wave of enemy forces.
Characters in the game are called Units, and to get more of them you'll need to cash in the premium Gems currency in the game's gacha-style Summoning system. If you're short on Gems you can always use a few Anime Reborn codes to top up your balance. These codes, which are usually shared on the game's official Discord server, dish out free Gems and other goodies like Trait Rerolls to help you customize your army of heroes.
To save you time, we've rounded up all the working and expired codes for Anime Reborn so you can focus on what's important - getting more Units and progressing through the game's Worlds.
Working Anime Reborn codes
- 100kLikes: 1,000 Gems, 10 Trait Crystals
- 1MVisits: 1,000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals
- 50KLikes: 1,000 Gems
- MegaZillas: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals
- MegaMozKing: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals
- MegaRlxSage: 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals
- 5mVisits: 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 5 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals
- 2MVisits: 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals
- 200kMembers: 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals
- Release: 500 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals
- SubtoRlxsage: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal
- SubtoZillas: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal
- MozKing: 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal
Expired Anime Reborn codes
- sorry4shutdown
How do I redeem codes in Anime Reborn?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Reborn? Here's a step-by-step guide:
- Launch Anime Reborn in Roblox.
- Once you drop in game head to the big, spinning AR statue in front of you.
- Head to the right of the statue. Next to the building with the "ADVENTURE" logo you'll see an NPC with a "REDEEM CODES!" sign.
- Stand in the blue circle by that NPC and then press the E key.
- Type a code into the textbox and then press the "Redeem" button.
If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've just claimed. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer active.
That's it for our list of Anime Reborn codes. For help with other anime-inspired Roblox experiences, head to our pages for Attack on Titan Revolution codes, Type Soul codes and King Legacy codes. For help with other popular experiences visit our Untitled Boxing Game codes, Fisch codes and Dress To Impress codes guides.