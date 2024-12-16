Anime Realms codes for December 2024

Anime Realms is a Roblox tower defense game full of popular characters from popular anime series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z. In this game, you’ll summon for new units, evolve them and unlock new traits, work your way through the game’s story mode, and eventually take on difficult challenges like the Tower of God.

Anime Realms is all about summoning, and it can be pretty time-consuming to get enough Gems and Rerolls to tailor your roster of units to your liking. Luckily, you can use plenty of Anime Realms codes to stock up on Gems and Rerolls, both of which will help you make the team of your dreams.

Development team 64x usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Anime Realms code right here so you can get right back the summoning (and tower defending!) grind.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Anime Realms codes

Release : 5 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems

: 5 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems 150KLIKES : 4 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 4 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) 100KLIKES : 4 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 4 Rerolls, 1,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) Update0.5 : 5 Rerolls, 500 Gems (must be level 3 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 500 Gems (must be level 3 or higher to redeem!) 10MILVISITS : 5 Rerolls, 500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) SorryForMaintenance : 5 Rerolls, 750 Gems (must be level 3 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 750 Gems (must be level 3 or higher to redeem!) TOGFix : 5 Rerolls, 750 Gems (must be level 3 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 750 Gems (must be level 3 or higher to redeem!) MINIUPDATE : 5 Rerolls, 2,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 2,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) TylerGOAT : 8 Rerolls, 3,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 8 Rerolls, 3,000 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) VENISDUM : 2 Rerolls, 1,500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 2 Rerolls, 1,500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) MuzAndKarmaDreamTeam : 5 Rerolls, 2,500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 2,500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) MoKeepsPromises : 5 Rerolls, 1,500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: 5 Rerolls, 1,500 Gems (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) FixedShopSorry : 3 Rerolls, 500 Gems

: 3 Rerolls, 500 Gems MoBetterThanLuck : Rewards (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

: Rewards (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!) STAGE: Rewards (must be level 5 or higher to redeem!)

Expired Anime Realms codes

GIFT

QUICKSHUTDOWN

Delay

ReleaseDelay

NEWERA

How do I redeem codes in Anime Realms?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Realms? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Realms in Roblox. In the game’s lobby area, walk forward until you see the blue "Codes" circle and step inside. Image credit: 64x/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: 64x/VG247

Looking for more Roblox tower defense codes? VG247 has your back with our guides for Tower Defense RNG, Five Nights TD, Anime Defenders, Sorcerer Tower Defense, and Anime Reborn.