Anime Multiverse codes for December 2024

Anime Multiverse is an anime-inspired Roblox game that’s all about summoning for rare new powers. In this game, you’ll aim to unlock the rarest powers possible, which you can take to different worlds to fight enemies (and eventually some pretty difficult bosses) as you grow stronger with every punch.

Gems are the name of the game in Anime Multiverse, and you’ll need quite a few to summon often. Luckily, you can get plenty by using Anime Multiverse codes, which will net you Gems as well as other resources like Energy Potions, Trait Shards, and Stat Cubes.

Development team Anime Multiverse Community usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Multiverse code right here so you can get back to flexing your brand new powers.

Working Anime Multiverse codes

Release! : 250 Gems, 1 Energy Potion, 3 Trait Shards

: 250 Gems, 1 Energy Potion, 3 Trait Shards ShutdownSoz : 750 Gems, 3 Trait Shards

: 750 Gems, 3 Trait Shards 10KVisits : 1 Relic Luck Potion, 800 Gems

: 1 Relic Luck Potion, 800 Gems SorryForBugs : 10 Stat Cubes, 1,600 Gems, 7 Trait Shards

: 10 Stat Cubes, 1,600 Gems, 7 Trait Shards Thanks25KVisits : 500 Gems, 5 Trait Shards

: 500 Gems, 5 Trait Shards Thanks1kLikes! : 1,000 Gems, 5 Trait Shards

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Trait Shards Thanks250KVisits! : 1,000 Gems, 5 Trait Shards

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Trait Shards Thanks5KLikes! : 5 Stat Cubes, 1,000 Gems, 5 Trait Shards

: 5 Stat Cubes, 1,000 Gems, 5 Trait Shards UpdateSoon: 3 Stat Cubes, 500 Gems, 1 Trait Shard

Expired Anime Multiverse codes

SorryEvoBug

How do I redeem codes in Anime Multiverse?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Multiverse? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Multiverse in Roblox. Click the "Store" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Anime Multiverse Community/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the "Store" menu. Enter your code into the field and hit enter. Image credit: Anime Multiverse Community/VG247

