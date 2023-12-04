If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Max Simulator codes for December 2023

Naruto, One Piece and Demon Slayer, it's got them all.

Artwork for Anime Max Simulator
Image credit: Anime Max Team
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner
Published on

Anime Max Simulator is an anime fighting game in Roblox. In it, you’ll run around fighting characters to earn Power and Yen to rank up. With each hit, you’ll grow more powerful until you’re ultimately able to satisfyingly take out bosses with a single punch.

However, the game’s main draw is its numerous anime heroes from shows like Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Naruto, which you can summon to fight alongside you. These are unlocked by rolling, and you’ll need to spend Yen to roll for new characters. If you’re in a hurry to get the strongest characters possible on your side, you can use codes to get things like Potions to boost drops and EXP gains. The developer, Anime Max Team, normally post these codes on Twitter or on the game’s Roblox page, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Anime Max Simulator codes so you can get back to fighting and rolling for anime characters as soon as possible.

All working Anime Max Simulator codes

  • 5KLikes: Potions and Premium Gems
  • 2KCCPLAYERS: Potions, 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, 50 Gold
  • SubToJKeke: 2 Drops Potions
  • 1KLikes: Potions
  • SubToYuki22: 1 Exp Potion, 1 Drops Potion
  • UPDATE10: Potions, 5 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals
  • ExclusivePets: Potions
  • 1MGAMEVISITS: Potions, 20 Premium Gems, 40 Crystals, 2 Luck Potions

All expired Anime Max Simulator codes

  • TrialFixed
  • UPDATE8
  • BugsFixed
  • SWORDS
  • FixCommands
  • UPDATE7
  • SorryForDelay
  • UpdateServer
  • UpdateServers
  • UPDATE6
  • AfterUpd
  • 100Likes
  • FirstShutdown
  • GAMECOMEBACK
  • UPDATE4
  • EPIC200KVISITS
  • FixesToMarks
  • UPDATE2
  • 1KLikes
  • MiniUpdate
  • Thanks500Likes
  • ThxFor10KVisits
  • WOAH25KVisits
  • DropFixes
  • ShutdownAfterUpdate
  • UPDATE1
  • FixRaidBoss
  • YenForAll
  • Thx100Likes
  • Release
  • ReleaseDelay

How do I redeem codes in Anime Max Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Max Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Anime Max Simulator in Roblox.
    2. The Twitter icon for redeeming codes is on the right
    Image credit: Anime Max Team/VG247
  2. Click the Twitter logo on the right side of your screen.
    3. Code redemption box in Anime Max Simulator
    Image credit: Anime Max Team/VG247
  3. Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”

If you’re done rolling for anime heroes in Anime Max Simulator and want another anime Roblox game that’s easy to get started in, we’ve got your back with our Peroxide codes, Blox Fruits codes, and Anime Fighters Simulator codes. Or, if you’re looking for other popular Roblox games that aren’t necessarily anime-inspired, we’ve also got Blade Ball codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, alongside our guide to the best Roblox games.

