Anime Max Simulator codes for December 2023

Anime Max Simulator is an anime fighting game in Roblox. In it, you’ll run around fighting characters to earn Power and Yen to rank up. With each hit, you’ll grow more powerful until you’re ultimately able to satisfyingly take out bosses with a single punch.

However, the game’s main draw is its numerous anime heroes from shows like Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Naruto, which you can summon to fight alongside you. These are unlocked by rolling, and you’ll need to spend Yen to roll for new characters. If you’re in a hurry to get the strongest characters possible on your side, you can use codes to get things like Potions to boost drops and EXP gains. The developer, Anime Max Team, normally post these codes on Twitter or on the game’s Roblox page, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Anime Max Simulator codes so you can get back to fighting and rolling for anime characters as soon as possible.

All working Anime Max Simulator codes

5KLikes : Potions and Premium Gems

: Potions and Premium Gems 2KCCPLAYERS : Potions, 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, 50 Gold

: Potions, 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, 50 Gold SubToJKeke : 2 Drops Potions

: 2 Drops Potions 1KLikes : Potions

: Potions SubToYuki22 : 1 Exp Potion, 1 Drops Potion

: 1 Exp Potion, 1 Drops Potion UPDATE10 : Potions, 5 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals

: Potions, 5 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals ExclusivePets : Potions

: Potions 1MGAMEVISITS: Potions, 20 Premium Gems, 40 Crystals, 2 Luck Potions

All expired Anime Max Simulator codes

TrialFixed

UPDATE8

BugsFixed

SWORDS

FixCommands

UPDATE7

SorryForDelay

UpdateServer

UpdateServers

UPDATE6

AfterUpd

100Likes

FirstShutdown

GAMECOMEBACK

UPDATE4

EPIC200KVISITS

FixesToMarks

UPDATE2

1KLikes

MiniUpdate

Thanks500Likes

ThxFor10KVisits

WOAH25KVisits

DropFixes

ShutdownAfterUpdate

UPDATE1

FixRaidBoss

YenForAll

Thx100Likes

Release

ReleaseDelay

How do I redeem codes in Anime Max Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Max Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Max Simulator in Roblox. Image credit: Anime Max Team/VG247 Click the Twitter logo on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Anime Max Team/VG247 Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”

