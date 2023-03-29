If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Lost Simulator codes for March 2023

You won't feel lost with our list of free codes.

29th March, 2023: We added new Anime Lost Simulator codes.

Roblox and anime is a match made in heaven. And the latest game to combine the two is Anime Lost Simulator. This new Roblox game takes you on an adventure where you'll battle enemies, explore magical islands and encounter familiar faces from iconic series.

Characters from beloved shows like Dragon Ball Z can also be recruited as Pets and are an invaluable help as you take on quests and venture into new worlds. To give yourself a head start, make sure you redeem a bunch of the game's promo codes. Anime Lost Simulator codes let you claim get free Gems and Potions, helping set you up for your next Shonen inspired adventure.

Working Anime Lost Simulator codes

  • NODROPCOIN - Rewards (NEW!)
  • Update2 - 100 Gems
  • 25KLIKES - 80 Gems
  • SORRYBUGPOTION - 25 Gems
  • Release - 25 Gems

Expired Anime Lost Simulator codes

  • HYPE
  • IHATEBUGS
  • MINIUPDATE1
  • SHUUTDOOWN
  • Shutdown1
  • ThxFor15kLikes
  • EGGFIXNERF
  • 1MilLosts
  • Update1
  • ByeSlidingBug
  • SORRYFORBUGS
  • 7klikes
  • 1.5klikes

How to redeem Anime Lost Simulator codes

Here's how to redeem a code in Anime Lost Simulator:

  1. Launch Anime Lost Simulator in Roblox.
  2. When you're in game click the feather button on the right.
  3. This will bring up a Codes menu.
  4. Simply enter in a code into the textbox and then press the Redeem button.

If the code you entered is valid you'll get a notification appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've claimed. If you get an error message then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working. Don't worry though, codes are regulary released, so it shouldn't be too long until another couple pop-up.

