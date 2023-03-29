Anime Lost Simulator codes for March 2023

29th March, 2023: We added new Anime Lost Simulator codes.

Roblox and anime is a match made in heaven. And the latest game to combine the two is Anime Lost Simulator. This new Roblox game takes you on an adventure where you'll battle enemies, explore magical islands and encounter familiar faces from iconic series.

Characters from beloved shows like Dragon Ball Z can also be recruited as Pets and are an invaluable help as you take on quests and venture into new worlds. To give yourself a head start, make sure you redeem a bunch of the game's promo codes. Anime Lost Simulator codes let you claim get free Gems and Potions, helping set you up for your next Shonen inspired adventure.

Looking for more anime-inspired Roblox games to play? Then head to our list of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Shindo Life codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes and King Legacy codes. For help with other Roblox experiences visit our DOORS codes, Evade codes and Midnight Racing Tokyo codes pages. And if you need some new threads for your avatar checkout our list of the latest working Roblox promo codes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Anime Lost Simulator codes

NODROPCOIN - Rewards (NEW!)

- Rewards (NEW!) Update2 - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems 25KLIKES - 80 Gems

- 80 Gems SORRYBUGPOTION - 25 Gems

- 25 Gems Release - 25 Gems

Expired Anime Lost Simulator codes

HYPE

IHATEBUGS

MINIUPDATE1

SHUUTDOOWN

Shutdown1

ThxFor15kLikes

EGGFIXNERF

1MilLosts

Update1

ByeSlidingBug

SORRYFORBUGS

7klikes

1.5klikes

How to redeem Anime Lost Simulator codes

Here's how to redeem a code in Anime Lost Simulator:

Launch Anime Lost Simulator in Roblox. When you're in game click the feather button on the right. This will bring up a Codes menu. Simply enter in a code into the textbox and then press the Redeem button.

If the code you entered is valid you'll get a notification appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've claimed. If you get an error message then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working. Don't worry though, codes are regulary released, so it shouldn't be too long until another couple pop-up.