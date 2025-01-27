Anime Immortals codes for January 2025

Anime Immortals is an incremental Roblox fighting game that’s packed with anime heroes. In this game, you’ll summon units from popular anime series to fight alongside you, fend off waves of foes, and collect fancy weapons, auras, and mounts.

Especially as a beginner, it can be a bit tricky to keep hordes of foes away. If you’re in need of a little boost, you can use Anime Immortals codes to stock up on Random Potion Boxes for temporary boosts or Orbs of Potential and Gems for some more substantial changes to your build.

Developer HG Anime typically shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current and expired Anime Immortals codes right here so you can get right back to the battlefield.

Working Anime Immortals codes

WELCOME : 2 Random Potion Boxes, 50 Gems

: 2 Random Potion Boxes, 50 Gems 100LIKES : 1 Random Potion Box, 1 Orb of Potential, 50 Gems

: 1 Random Potion Box, 1 Orb of Potential, 50 Gems 500LIKES: 1 Random Potion Box, 1 Orb of Potential, 50 Gems

Expired Anime Immortals codes

RELEASE

THANKYOU

UPDATE

How do I redeem codes in Anime Immortals?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Immortals? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Immortals in Roblox. Click the settings button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: HG Anime/VG247 Click the "Codes" option at the top of the menu. Image credit: HG Anime/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Claim". Image credit: HG Anime/VG247

