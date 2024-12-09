Anime Genesis codes for December 2024
Anime Genesis is a Roblox tower defense game that’s all about collecting characters from popular anime series like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece. In it, you’ll summon for powerful characters, upgrade and evolve them using rare materials, and then put their abilities to the test in raids, challenges, and the game’s story mode.
As with most gacha-based TDs, you’ll need a lot of Gems to summon in Anime Genesis. Luckily, you can use plenty of Anime Genesis codes to stock up on Gems for summons as well as other resources like Reroll Tokens, Super Lucky Potions, and the occasional Shard. Developer XestreasGame usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Anime Genesis code right here so you can get right back to defending your base (and summoning, of course)!
All working Anime Genesis codes
- Release: 500 Gems
- AnimeGenesis: 50 Gems
- JetozaCH: 3 Reroll Tokens
- WilliamXs: 1 Reroll Token
- Aless1tox: 1 Reroll Token
- XestreasGame: 600 Gems
- Visit20K: 400 Gems
- Visit50K: 500 Gems
- Visit80K: 500 Gems
- Visit100K: 5 Reroll Tokens (must be level 5+ to redeem!)
- UPD0.5: 500 Gems
- SorryForBug1: 5 Reroll Tokens (must be level 5+ to redeem!)
- RewampUnit: 500 Gems, 1 Super Lucky Potion
- Kaweenaphat: 500 Gems
- Sub2Watchpixel: 500 Gems
- Discord9k: 3 Reroll Tokens
- SorryForDelay0.5: 600 Gems
- Like1K: 500 Gems, 5 Reroll Tokens (must be level 5+ to redeem!)
- Visit150K: 3 Shards (Rainbow), 10 Shards (Green), 10 Shards (Orange), 10 Shards (Blue), 10 Shards (Red), 10 Shards (Pink), 10 Shards (Yellow), 10 Shards (Purple)
- Visit200K: 700 Gems
- Discord10k: 3 Reroll Tokens
- Sub2LIONGAMERCH: 500 Gems, 2 Reroll Tokens
- Visit300K: 1 Limited Unit (must be level 5+ to redeem!)
- Favorite1K: 500 Gems
- JoinAnimeGenesisDiscord: 2 Reroll Tokens
All expired Anime Genesis codes
- TkzTonkarz
- Watchpixel
- Itskeen
- Chnisphngs
How do I redeem codes in Anime Genesis?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Genesis? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Genesis in Roblox.
- Click the 'Code' button on the right side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'.
